‘Desi Lamborghini’: Jharkhand mechanics convert Maruti 800 into Aventador SVJ replica, video goes viral

A small garage in Jharkhand has become the centre of attention online after its mechanics transformed a humble Maruti 800 into a striking lookalike of a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. The ambitious project was carried out by the team at Tarzan Garage in Chandil, and videos of the unusual creation have quickly spread across social media.

According to reports, the mechanics spent nearly Rs 5 lakh on the build, a tiny amount compared to the price of a real Lamborghini. Rather than relying on ready-made body kits, the team reportedly designed and built most of the exterior themselves. They cut, welded and shaped metal panels by hand to recreate the sharp and aggressive styling associated with the luxury supercar, as per a Times of India report.

To achieve the low, wide stance typical of a Lamborghini, the original Maruti 800 underwent extensive structural changes. The tall, boxy body of the hatchback was dismantled and reshaped, while the wheel arches were widened to give the car a broader appearance.

The modified vehicle now sports several dramatic design elements, including a large rear wing, deep front splitters and 16-inch wide alloy wheels, a major upgrade from the Maruti 800’s original 12-inch wheels. It also features custom LED headlamps and a bright neon green paint job that adds to its supercar-inspired look.

🚨 Mohammad Arif, a mechanic from Jharkhand, transformed an old Maruti 800 into a stunning replica of the Lamborghini car by spending just Rs 4 lakh. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CbvyXcy4vg — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) March 4, 2026

Inside, the transformation continues. The interior has reportedly been redesigned into a sporty two-seater layout and even includes a sunroof, a feature that the original Maruti 800 never offered.

The car has become such a local attraction that, according to Jharkhand News 26, people from across the state are travelling to Chandil just to see the so-called “desi Lamborghini.”

One of the garage workers revealed that the project took nearly two years to complete. The team worked on it whenever they found spare time, but they believe the same build could be finished in three to four months if someone focused on it full-time.

The viral video has also sparked plenty of reactions online. One user wrote, “Hope the talented man understands that it’s not street legal in India. Hope the enthusiastic innovator finds the right guidance & platform to put his talent to good use.”

Another commented, “This isn’t just a car; it’s a lesson in engineering and obsession. If he can do this with basic tools, imagine what he’d build in a high-tech R&D lab. Skill > Degrees.”

A third person added, “Tarzan the wonder car wali feel aari (Getting the feel of Tarzan the wonder car).” Meanwhile, another user remarked, “Indians know how yo build a master class work with minimal budget whether its Chandrayan to maruti 800 aka Lamborgini.”