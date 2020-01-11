Follow Us:
Saturday, January 11, 2020

Watch: Actor Martin Sheen recites Rabindranath Tagore’s poem at US protest

Rabindranath Tagore's poem ‘Where The Mind Is Without Fear’ is part of Gitanjali, the complied works of Tagore that won him the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913. Written in 1910 before Indian independence, it was originally penned down in Bengali and later translated in English by Tagore himself.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 11, 2020 8:02:04 pm
martin sheen, rabindranath tagore, martin sheen tagore poem, where the mind is without fear, martin sheen tagore poem speech, fire drill friday protest, viral videos, indian express, entertainment news, In an evocative speech, Sheen quoted lines from Tagore’s poem — ‘Where The Mind Is Without Fear’.

Famous Hollywood star Martin Sheen recited a poem of Rabindranath Tagore during his speech at a recent climate change protest in the US and Indians around the world can’t stop gushing about it. During the Fire Drill Friday protest event in Washington, Sheen, in an evocative speech, quoted lines from Tagore’s poem — ‘Where The Mind Is Without Fear’. Now, the video of his speech is going viral.

The weekly climate action protest event organised by actor Jane Fonda has seen a galaxy of stars grace the occasion. On Friday, Sheen and Golden Globe-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix attended the protest to raise their voice against inaction by government and industries to counter climate change.

“Clearly, the world will be saved by women. Thank God they outnumber us men,” Sheen began his speech amid a round of applause from the crowd. “We are called to find something in our lives worth fighting for. Something that unites the will of the spirit with the work of the flesh. Something that can help us lift up this nation and all its people where the heart is without fear and the head is held high, where knowledge is free,” he said.

Watch the video here:

The actors participating in the protest marched till Capitol Hill and were briefly detained by the police. Seeing Sheen, who essayed the role of President Josiah Bartlet from critically acclaimed NBC drama ‘The West Wing’, reciting the Indian poet’s famous lines, people on social media sites couldn’t stop talking about it. While most were moved by his rendition, calling it ‘riveting’ and ‘electrifying’, others opined that Tagore was ‘universal and forever’, and is relevant beyond boundaries.

Sample these:

However, this is not the first time Sheen was heard reciting Tagore’s famous lines. Earlier in 2016, he recited the poem as part of the #VoteYourFuture campaign ahead of the presidential elections that year.

