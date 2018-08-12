Marrying Shashi Tharoor? Mehr Tarar slams Twitterati for believing parody account

The account, barely a few days old, has just 11 tweets, this one being the second. The account, barely a few days old, has just 11 tweets, this one being the second.

Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar took on trolls for falling for a parody account that claimed she is soon to marry Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. “#Breaking : Wedding bells for #ShashiTharoor all set to marry #MehrTarar in Dubai.-Sources” — a twitter handle @CNNNewsI8 had tweeted.

“Quoting the fake tweet, Tarar said: What’s hilarious is that people have actually reacted to a news from a parody account with 66 followers. Amazing what people are ready to believe these days without even basic verification…”

The account, barely a few days old, has just 11 tweets (at the time of publishing), this one being the second. After Tarar tweeted, it changed its handle to @CNNNews69 and fixed its bio to read: ‘Complete Parody, Fake, Not associated with any News or CNN News 18’ The user also retweeted Tarar’s tweet, hoping no lawsuits comes its way.

What’s hilarious is that people have actually reacted to a news from a parody account with 66 followers. Amazing what people are ready to believe these days without even basic verification… https://t.co/KnfllztTCq — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) August 11, 2018

Among those who fell for the fake tweet was BJP MP Subramanian Swamy who retweeted the tweet and later tweeted ‘seems a fake account’.

