Follow Us:
Sunday, August 12, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones

Marrying Shashi Tharoor? Mehr Tarar slams Twitterati for believing parody account

Mehr Tarar hit out at twitterati for following for the fake tweet!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 12, 2018 12:51:14 pm
mehr tarar, shashi tharoor, tharoor mehr tarar wedding, fake twitter account The account, barely a few days old, has just 11 tweets, this one being the second.
Related News

Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar took on trolls for falling for a parody account that claimed she is soon to marry Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. “#Breaking : Wedding bells for #ShashiTharoor all set to marry #MehrTarar in Dubai.-Sources” — a twitter handle @CNNNewsI8 had tweeted.

“Quoting the fake tweet, Tarar said: What’s hilarious is that people have actually reacted to a news from a parody account with 66 followers. Amazing what people are ready to believe these days without even basic verification…”

The account, barely a few days old, has just 11 tweets (at the time of publishing), this one being the second. After Tarar tweeted, it changed its handle to @CNNNews69 and fixed its bio to read: ‘Complete Parody, Fake, Not associated with any News or CNN News 18’ The user also retweeted Tarar’s tweet, hoping no lawsuits comes its way.

Among those who fell for the fake tweet was BJP MP Subramanian Swamy who retweeted the tweet and later tweeted ‘seems a fake account’.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Watch Now
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement