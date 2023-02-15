Watch: Marching band’s drum major breaks into dance

Marching bands always inspire awe among viewers. Along with playing instruments, band members march uniformly with great valour, creating a mesmerising sight for any audience.

In each marching band, the drum majors play an important role. They are the leaders who lead the members and guide the other members. However, a clip of a marching band has now gone viral not for the coordinated marching but for a drum major’s dance moves.

Indian Police Service officer Dipanshu Kabra shared the quirky clip on Twitter Monday. The clip shows the band members marching but after a while, the drum major is seen shaking a leg to the rhythm. He even uses his mace to slay a few moves and leaves the audience stunned. He is also seen acing a moon walk.

However, soon after, he is seen leading the team in the usual manner while people gathered around, including students, watch him in awe.

“An epic parade…” Kabra captioned the post. Since being shared two days ago, the clip has amassed more than 3,000 views on Twitter. The clip triggered laughter online and a user sarcastically referred to the drum major as the legendary Michael Jackson of the parade. A user commented, “Amazing.” Another user wrote, “pared ki maical Jackson dance sir.”

In December last year, two men were caught on camera grooving to music and imitating Michael Jackson’s iconic steps by a roadside. The men, possibly inebriated, remained unaware of being recorded and kept on grooving.