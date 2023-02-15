scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Marching band’s drum major breaks into dance

In each marching band, the drum majors play an important role. They are the leaders who lead the members and guide the other members.

The clip shows the band members marching but after a while, the drum major is seen shaking a leg to the rhythm.
Listen to this article
Watch: Marching band’s drum major breaks into dance
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Marching bands always inspire awe among viewers. Along with playing instruments, band members march uniformly with great valour, creating a mesmerising sight for any audience.

In each marching band, the drum majors play an important role. They are the leaders who lead the members and guide the other members. However, a clip of a marching band has now gone viral not for the coordinated marching but for a drum major’s dance moves.

Indian Police Service officer Dipanshu Kabra shared the quirky clip on Twitter Monday. The clip shows the band members marching but after a while, the drum major is seen shaking a leg to the rhythm. He even uses his mace to slay a few moves and leaves the audience stunned. He is also seen acing a moon walk.

ALSO READ |Little girl breaks into dance after nudge from sister, viral video garners over 50 million views

However, soon after, he is seen leading the team in the usual manner while people gathered around, including students, watch him in awe.

“An epic parade…” Kabra captioned the post. Since being shared two days ago, the clip has amassed more than 3,000 views on Twitter. The clip triggered laughter online and a user sarcastically referred to the drum major as the legendary Michael Jackson of the parade. A user commented, “Amazing.” Another user wrote, “pared ki maical Jackson dance sir.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

In December last year, two men were caught on camera grooving to music and imitating Michael Jackson’s iconic steps by a roadside. The men, possibly inebriated, remained unaware of being recorded and kept on grooving.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 16:18 IST
Next Story

Nifty reclaims 18,000 mark, Sensex surges 242 points; Reliance stock gains 2%

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close