‘Marble’ test predicts FIFA World Cup winner; impressed, Anand Mahindra shares video

After Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy after a stunning match against France on Sunday, social media platforms have been flooded with videos featuring exuberant celebrations across the globe. Argentina fans have gone crazy and have been taking to the streets, flying flags high up in the air.

Meanwhile, business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared a quirky video predicting the match’s winner. In the “marble test”, two marble balls painted similar to the patterns on the flags of Argentina and France are seen rolling down through different loops. While Argentina takes the lead in the beginning, France races fast and moves ahead of Argentina. However, it’s Argentina who reaches the finishing line first as France reaches a few inches back. Commentary heard in the background makes one wait with bated breath as the marble balls roll down through the loops and later race against each other on the floor.

Received this forward well before the actual final. Hmmm. I’m going to ask for a ‘marble test’ before every major sporting event from now on… pic.twitter.com/6Nzvd0YdA4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 19, 2022

Impressed by the accurate outcome of the “marble test”, the chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra said he will now ask for the test ahead of every major sports event. “Received this forward well before the actual final. Hmmm. I’m going to ask for a ‘marble test’ before every major sporting event from now on…” he tweeted.

Since being shared on Monday, the clip has amassed more than 2,77,400 views on Twitter. A user commented, “This is so amazing!” Another user wrote, “Found it very interesting and good commentary too. A third user wrote, “@anandmahindra The marble was so accurate..just like Mbappé made the second half interesting. The marble did as well..But in the end it was Argentina…”

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 3-3 in extra time. Lionel Messi scored twice and emerged as the best player while France’s Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick. The next FIFA World Cup, to be held in 2026, is scheduled to be organised in the US, Canada and Mexico in which, in a first, as many as 48 teams will be participating for the coveted trophy.