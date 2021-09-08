This Marathi version of ‘Bella Ciao’ urging people to get Covid vaccine is hit online

Even though the world is still reeling under Covid-19, there are still many who are hesitant to follow safety precautions or get vaccinated. Now, a group of artistes harping on the craze surrounding Money Heist, have used the show’s theme song to raise awareness.

Giving a Covid-19 twist to “Bella Ciao” from the Netflix show which released its first part of season 5 earlier this month, the group offered a Marathi version of the popular song. Presented by Khaas Re Sangeet, with the song, the artistes took to streets donning the show’s signature red jumpsuits and La Casa De Papel Salvador Dalì masks, urging people to get vaccinated.

Sung by lead singer, Omkar Navate, the song says, “Lass ghya lass ghya” in Marathi, asking people to get both the jabs. The song performed on roads in form of a street play, “tisrya laate chi ghoshana khaali“, the singer is heard singing the third wave has already been announced, urging people to take the pandemic seriously.

Watch the video here:

Although originally an Italian farmer’s protest song, the catchy tune got popularised in the recent years owing to the Spanish show. However, over the years it has emerged as an anthem at many anti-government protests.

Even the Mumbai Police band performed the catchy tunes, “planning to pull a heist” on people’s hearts as Money Heist fever gripped fans.

Earlier this year, Bengal BJP too turned to the popular song with ‘Pishi jao’, a parody of the late 19th century folk song, targetting CM Mamata Banerjee and her government during the Assembly elections.