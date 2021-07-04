scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 04, 2021
Must Read

‘Manual transplantation!’: Green warriors carry huge tree on their shoulders, win hearts online

What really captured the attention of netizens online was the fact that the conservationists did not employ any heavy machinery to shift the tree. Instead, they tied the trunk to a bamboo and carried it on their shoulders to take the tree to a place where it can be replanted.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 4, 2021 3:20:44 pm
save tree, tree conservation, transplantation, manual transplantation, big tree replantation, seen warriors, viral news, good news, indian express

With climate change and global warming being issues of grave concern now, a lot is being written about efforts that can be put in for conservation of trees. Now, a heroic endeavour by local residents of Jharkhand to save a  big tree by relocating it is winning hearts online.

Trees being accidentally uprooted or cut down to make way for development projects lead to loss of green cover which can have devastating consequences in the long run. While afforestation drives are a part of the conservation push, it can be difficult to replace a fully grown tree as a planted sapling takes time to mature.

In the photo going viral from Jharkhand, a few men are seen carrying a big tree on their shoulders — in order to save the tree, they are trying to shift it to another location. The method known as transplantation is a crucial part of trying to save the depleting green cover.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

What really captured the attention of netizens online was the fact that the conservationists did not employ any heavy machinery to shift the tree. Instead, they tied the trunk to a bamboo and carried it on their shoulders to take the tree to a place where it can be replanted.

Sanjay Kumar, a Deputy Collector in Jharkhand, shared the image with the message, “A picture says more than 1000 words.”

People on social media were also full of praise for the men as they appreciated their dedicated effort to save the tree.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 04: Latest News

Advertisement