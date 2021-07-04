‘Manual transplantation!’: Green warriors carry huge tree on their shoulders, win hearts online

With climate change and global warming being issues of grave concern now, a lot is being written about efforts that can be put in for conservation of trees. Now, a heroic endeavour by local residents of Jharkhand to save a big tree by relocating it is winning hearts online.

Trees being accidentally uprooted or cut down to make way for development projects lead to loss of green cover which can have devastating consequences in the long run. While afforestation drives are a part of the conservation push, it can be difficult to replace a fully grown tree as a planted sapling takes time to mature.

In the photo going viral from Jharkhand, a few men are seen carrying a big tree on their shoulders — in order to save the tree, they are trying to shift it to another location. The method known as transplantation is a crucial part of trying to save the depleting green cover.

What really captured the attention of netizens online was the fact that the conservationists did not employ any heavy machinery to shift the tree. Instead, they tied the trunk to a bamboo and carried it on their shoulders to take the tree to a place where it can be replanted.

Sanjay Kumar, a Deputy Collector in Jharkhand, shared the image with the message, “A picture says more than 1000 words.”

People on social media were also full of praise for the men as they appreciated their dedicated effort to save the tree.

