Man’s underwater performance leaves netizens stunned. Watch video

Underwater performances never fail to impress netizens. After being stunned by a New York woman’s underwater catwalk, an Indian man has left netizens stunned with his underwater moonwalk. Slaying the moonwalk needs practice and flexibility, and this man has made it seem effortless.

The clip shared by Instagram user Hydroman features his moonwalk in style. According to the Instagram bio, the man is called Jaydeep Gohil and says he is “India’s first underwater dancer”.

With Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal playing in the background, the man aces the moonwalk over a billiards table and flips. Staying upside down, he continues his moonwalk in style.

“For my audience who wanted to see my version,” read the caption of the clip.

The clip has garnered more than 9 million views and 8.4 likes on Instagram. Users cannot stop gushing over his moonwalks.

A user commented, “The great thing is we can see the smooth moon walk upside down.. The hidden thing is : The efforts, the trials, the failures and finally you made it possible… good to see someone actually doing different.” Another user wrote, “You just nailed it man.” A third user commented, “The deadliest moon walk i have ever seen, just blown my mind.”

Recently, a woman from Fiji went viral for her upside down catwalk. The woman nailed her performance as she flipped and managed to hold a handbag throughout her performance.