Follow Us:
Sunday, May 17, 2020
COVID19

Man’s expression while singing this hilarious mashup leaves netizens amused

The 2.20-minute viral clip features a man singing a mashup of the two songs in a melodious voice. However, it is his serious and dead straight expression while singing the mashup that has left netizens amused.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 17, 2020 5:05:34 pm
mashup, funny mash ups, viral video, bollywood mash up, trending, twitter viral With over two lakh views, the video has been shared by many including lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

While mashups of hit songs is a common phenomenon, a hilarious yet creative fusion of the lyrics of the song ‘Chalti hai kya 9 Se 12’ from the 1997 movie “Judwaa” with the tune of the popular music track ‘Kahin door jab din dhal jaye’ from the movie “Anand” has caught the attention of netizens.

“Must see video for today – Gazab ki Kalakari,” tweeted a user @vikrantkumar while sharing the video.

The 2.20-minute viral clip features a man singing a mashup of the two songs in a melodious voice. However, it is his serious and dead straight expression while singing the mashup that has left netizens amused. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

With over two lakh views, the video has been shared by many, including lyricist Manoj Muntashir. “This is the power of great tune by legendary #SalilChaudhary, even #TanTanTaara gets a meaning, sounds heartfelt,” wrote Muntashir while sharing the viral clip.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement