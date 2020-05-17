Man’s expression while singing this hilarious mashup leaves netizens amused

With over two lakh views, the video has been shared by many including lyricist Manoj Muntashir. With over two lakh views, the video has been shared by many including lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

While mashups of hit songs is a common phenomenon, a hilarious yet creative fusion of the lyrics of the song ‘Chalti hai kya 9 Se 12’ from the 1997 movie “Judwaa” with the tune of the popular music track ‘Kahin door jab din dhal jaye’ from the movie “Anand” has caught the attention of netizens.

“Must see video for today – Gazab ki Kalakari,” tweeted a user @vikrantkumar while sharing the video.

The 2.20-minute viral clip features a man singing a mashup of the two songs in a melodious voice. However, it is his serious and dead straight expression while singing the mashup that has left netizens amused. Here, take a look:

Must see video for today – Gazab ki Kalakari 😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/3z0BvLy3VW — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) May 15, 2020

With over two lakh views, the video has been shared by many, including lyricist Manoj Muntashir. “This is the power of great tune by legendary #SalilChaudhary, even #TanTanTaara gets a meaning, sounds heartfelt,” wrote Muntashir while sharing the viral clip.

This is the power of great tune by legendary #SalilChaudhary, even #TanTanTaara gets a meaning, sounds heartfelt. https://t.co/o1E3r5tBc9 — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) May 15, 2020

Awesome talent 👌👌 https://t.co/GBFefgdQzN — DILEEP KUMAR SHARMA (@dsbihari) May 16, 2020

First when I listened this this song I forgot original one😂😂😂😂….kya Kamal Ka gaya hai bhai ne https://t.co/M4cQvdRBqo — FuNdOOs (@chopalibaba) May 15, 2020

Brilliant bhia …. tum #chamatkaar ho 👋👋👋👋👌👌👌 https://t.co/ITuHfZjqbZ — #SINGLESOURCE MAHA AGHADI KICHDI SARKARR (@CongiCrooks) May 15, 2020

He’s so talented, I felt terribly guilty about laughing! Nobody should miss this! https://t.co/pTI4rNG8Uv — Veedhi Shah (@VeedhiShah) May 15, 2020

