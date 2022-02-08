‘Way too real’: Man’s sassy video about mobile addiction leaves people embarrassed

Social media apps have become a big part of our day-to-day lives, with most of us spending hours just scrolling on our mobile phones without understanding the enormity of our addiction. Now, a man’s video has not only summed up all our experiences, it has also forced people to take a good, hard look at themselves.

Content creator Yuvraj Dua’s recent video about dependence on mobile phones has netizens feeling ‘guilty as charged’. In a sassy post, he underlined how we have fallen prey to the new addiction, without even actually intaking any substances.

“Har paanch minute baad, haathon mein insta khulna ki khurak aise machcti hai, jaise angutha ragad ragad ke ismein se jinn nikal ayega aur teen khwaisye puri karega (We have a tendency to scroll through Instagram every five minutes, as if rubbing a thumb on the screen will make a genie pop out and fulfil our wishes,” he says.

In another comparison, he linked screen-time with inflation, saying: “Har cheez ke bhao ke saath, yeh bhi badta ja raha hai (Like soaring prices, screen-time is also going up).”

See the post:

In a nod to all the popular reel songs at the moment, he commented how we can’t get over hit songs like Kacha Badam, creating videos to keep up with the trend.

He then goes on to ask the real question, “Are we using the phone, or the phone is using us? Are we using up the phone’s battery or is the phone using our brains?”

Concluding his short video gyaan, he asks people to ponder over whether users are busy paying EMIs for the phone or is the phone eating away at our sleep in installments. Sharing the clip, Dua asked people to tag their friends, asking them to reduce their screen-time.