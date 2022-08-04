scorecardresearch
Man’s performance of Breathless song leaves the internet breathless. Video goes viral

The man's performance of Shankar Mahadevan's 1998 hit Breathless left netizens amazed.

August 4, 2022
A screengrab of the video of a man performing the song Breathless by Shankar Mahadevan.

A rendition of Shankar Mahadevan’s song Breathless during a reality show is taking the Internet by storm. Swaraag Keerthan performed the 1998 song during a show named Sridevi Drama Company that aired on ETV Telugu last year. A clip of his performance was posted on Instagram and it has been going viral.

The video was posted on Instagram by a page named 21.04.ap on July 20 and it has accumulated a whopping 19.8 million views so far.

The clip is from an episode of the show Sridevi Drama Company that aired on September 12, 2021 on ETV Telugu. The full episode when the song was performed is available on YouTube. Swaraag Keerthan performed the song during a segment in which a team of two singers each was competing against one another.

The video left netizens amazed by his talent. “Breath left the chat,” an Instagram user commented. Another user wrote, “Bro entered beast mode.” A third posted, “Why am I not breathing throughout the song.” “Waiting for him to breathe,” said another individual.

However, there were many people who questioned the authenticity of his live singing. They said the audio must have been pre-recorded and the man was lip-syncing. What are your thoughts on this video?

