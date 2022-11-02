Man’s impromptu singing of ‘Mann Bharrya’ with street musician in Delhi’s Connaught Place wins hearts. Watch

Music is something that unites people and brings them together. It is wonderful to watch videos of people coming together to perform on the street. In a video going viral on Instagram, a man joined a street musician to sing B Praak’s ‘Mann Bharrya’ in Delhi and their impromptu performance is winning the hearts of netizens.

The video was posted on Instagram by a man named Ranveer Thakur on October 24 and it has received a whopping 18 million views. The video shows a man playing the guitar on the street and another man singing the song ‘Mann Bharrya’. As the video goes on, the street musician also joins in singing the song and it’s soothing to hear. The guitarist has been identified as Shivam while the man who is singing is identified as Luv Singh. The video has been shot at Connaught Place in Delhi at dusk.

Watch the video below:

“Not every one has that spirit,” commented an Instagram user. “Pure soul with talent,” wrote another. “Every broken soul felt that,” said a third.

The street musician has his own Instagram account named guitar_boy_shivam. He has more than 3,800 followers and has posted many videos of busking in Connaught Place. The teenager has even performed with singer B Praak on stage.

The song ‘Mann Bharrya’ featured in the 2021 film Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Recently a video of a busker performing the song ‘Kesariya’ on a London street from the film Brahmastra had gone viral after it was shared on Twitter by industrialist Harsh Goenka. The singer in the video is named Vish who has more than 1 lakh followers on Instagram.