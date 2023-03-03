This man’s idea to move group of sheep on road has impressed Harsh Goenka

When it comes to quirky solutions, Indians have umpteen cost-effective ideas. And while herding sheep on a busy road is risky as they may deviate and lose track, a man’s idea to transport the animals carefree has won the praise of business tycoon Harsh Goenka.

The Chairman of RPG Enterprises, Goenka shared a clip showing the fleet of sheep walking unitedly in a moving cage. The cage is open on the top and wheels are attached on the bottom. As the man rides the vehicle connected to the moving cage, other vehicles are also seen passing by. A dog is also seen seated behind the man’s vehicle and is seen staring at the sheep.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Goenka wrote, “Simple solutions to difficult problems #jugaad.” Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 3.5 lakh views on Twitter.

Netizens were also impressed by the idea. A user commented, “Really smart.” Another user wrote, “Nice idea !” A third user wrote, “This is clever.”

