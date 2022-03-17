‘Horrific way’: Watch man’s dangerous stunt with three cobras

An encounter with snakes, especially the highly venomous cobras, can be dangerous even for experts. Now, a viral video showing a man’s stunt with not just one but three cobras has left people shocked online.

In the clip breaking the internet, the man is seen sitting in front of three cobras. Seen in a forested area, the man holds the smallest snake and turns its tail. Then, as he moves his hands and legs, the reptiles also sway along. He stretches his hand towards the second snake, another bites him on his knee and bites. He springs up and tries to move the snake away from his knee.

Watch the video:

This is just horrific way of handling cobras…

The snake considers the movements as threats and follow the movement. At times, the response can be fatal pic.twitter.com/U89EkzJrFc — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 16, 2022

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared the clip on Twitter. He said, “This is just a horrific way of handling cobras…The snake considers the movements as threats and follow the movement. At times, the response can be fatal.”

One of Nanda’s followers said that the incident happened in Karnataka and the man was given medical treatment within one hour. His condition is stable.

“Incident happened in Karnataka, this man has been bitten by cobra due to mishandling & he in under treatment & out of Danger bcz he got treatment within 1 hr after bite But the portion of the bite is very severe cobra,Krait,Russell viper are venomous snakes so make some distance,” the user wrote.

Others criticised the man for improper handling of the snakes.

This is almost what happened to famous snake catcher VAVA suresh of kerala recently… — Ajith Raman (@AjithRaman2) March 16, 2022

Omg .Terrific movement — sankar (@sankarkkm) March 17, 2022

Sir, This incident took place in the forest area's of Sirsi Taluka in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. Man in the video is Maj Saeed.😠 https://t.co/EUREi1qwvF — ಹರಿ🕉️Harry Dsouza Kedumullur (@HarryDS46144044) March 17, 2022