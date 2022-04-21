‘A soldier is never off duty’: Man’s dance video goes viral

Drumbeats can make anyone groove and a man’s moves resembling steps in a march past have triggered a laugh riot online. The video shared by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra shows the man’s bizarre dance moves.

The excited man is seen next to a drummer from a band in the video doing the left-right steps in a march past. He turns around, salutes with his right hand and then moves two steps backwards and salutes again. He marches forward after turning to the other side and shakes the upper part of his body. He even performs jumping jacks and rotates his arms. Another man approaches him and is seen whispering something in his ear. Again, the man continues his march past steps.

Watch the video here:

Kabra tweeted in Hindi, “As soon as his training was over, this soldier landed at his friend’s wedding procession.” The clip posted Thursday has racked up more than 1.5 lakh views so far.

After the dancing man’s video went viral, many came up with funny reactions. “He is a police constable from Mumbai. Calls himself Singham,” wrote a user. “It seems he is still under training,” commented another user.

It seems he is still under training.🤣 — Poonam Nagpal (@Poonam0410) April 21, 2022

This is robotic effect of some exceptional training methods supplemented with energy drinks for the occasion… — Anil P Joseph (@Anil4Joseph) April 21, 2022

Side Effects of NCC Training 😆😆😆🤣🤣😂 — PARIKSHIT NARAYAN MANDAL (@PARIKSHITNARAY1) April 21, 2022

Before this, several other dancing videos have gone viral. In August last year, a Telangana man was seen running across a road and dancing in the middle of the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge. The video caught the attention of Cyberabad Traffic Police and the law enforcement agency warned on Twitter saying, “Do not do stunts and dances on the road for fun.”