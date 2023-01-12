scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

‘Awesome’: Man’s dance to ‘Badtameez Dil’ on son’s wedding sets internet on fire. Watch

A video of the dance performance was posted on Instagram and it has amassed more than a million views.

Man’s dance to ‘Badtameez Dil’ on son’s wedding sets internet on fire, groom's father dances to Badtameez Dil, Ranbir Kapoor, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, wedding, Indian wedding, viral, trending, Indian ExpressA video of the dance performance was posted on Instagram by the page Together & Forever Wedding Choreography on December 31.

For parents, the wedding of their children is one of the happiest days of their life. They want to make the most of the day and fulfil all their wishes from dancing their heart out to tasting all the delicacies. A man, whose son was getting married, set the stage on fire at his wedding with his energetic dance performance to the song ‘Badtameez Dil’ that was a part of the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Also Read |Most viral wedding videos of 2022: From Pakistani woman Ayesha’s dance to a groom gifting his wife a donkey

A video of the dance performance was posted on Instagram by the page Together & Forever Wedding Choreography on December 31, last year. It has amassed more than a million views. From mouthing Ranbir Kapoor’s monologue in the initial part of the song, the middle-aged man grooved to the song just like the actor and even nailed his signature step. “The most coolest dad ever,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens loved the man’s performance and praised his energy levels and expressions while dancing.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

“All I want everyone’s father enjoy like this,” commented a user. “Very innovative and today I got the real meaning of this song… Uncle is too good… Ekdum zinda Dil,” said another. “Hats off to the energy level and expressions,” complimented a third. “Superb ..he just rocked it,” another person wrote. “Awesome father. Yeahhh nailed it,” posted a fifth.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 17:01 IST
Next Story

Who is Haryana’s self-styled godman called ‘Jalebi Baba’ convicted of raping his disciples

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close