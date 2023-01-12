‘Awesome’: Man’s dance to ‘Badtameez Dil’ on son’s wedding sets internet on fire. Watch

For parents, the wedding of their children is one of the happiest days of their life. They want to make the most of the day and fulfil all their wishes from dancing their heart out to tasting all the delicacies. A man, whose son was getting married, set the stage on fire at his wedding with his energetic dance performance to the song ‘Badtameez Dil’ that was a part of the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

A video of the dance performance was posted on Instagram by the page Together & Forever Wedding Choreography on December 31, last year. It has amassed more than a million views. From mouthing Ranbir Kapoor’s monologue in the initial part of the song, the middle-aged man grooved to the song just like the actor and even nailed his signature step. “The most coolest dad ever,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the clip below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Together & Forever Wedding Choreography (@togetherforever_wedding_choreo)

Netizens loved the man’s performance and praised his energy levels and expressions while dancing.

“All I want everyone’s father enjoy like this,” commented a user. “Very innovative and today I got the real meaning of this song… Uncle is too good… Ekdum zinda Dil,” said another. “Hats off to the energy level and expressions,” complimented a third. “Superb ..he just rocked it,” another person wrote. “Awesome father. Yeahhh nailed it,” posted a fifth.