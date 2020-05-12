Viral Video: Man’s creative parking technique impresses Anand Mahindra

With a following of almost eight million, it did not take long for the video to go viral and trigger reactions online. With a following of almost eight million, it did not take long for the video to go viral and trigger reactions online.

While finding a parking space is an issue almost all vehicle owners have faced, especially in congested metro cities, businessman Anand Mahindra has found a man who has come up with a creative fix to this perennial problem. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra posted a video of a man using the space under the staircase of his house to park his car.

“Saw a video of a similar device in Punjab some time ago. But this is one step ahead. I love the ‘geometrical’ elegance of the solution! I bet the person who designed this would be able to give us some real out-of-the-box ideas for making our factory layouts more efficient!” wrote Mahindra while sharing the video, which was originally posted by @cctv_idiots.

In the 59-second clip, the man can be seen reversing his car into a jack-like metal panel that he installed outside his house.

Saw a video of a similar device in Punjab some time ago. But this is one step ahead. I love the ‘geometrical’ elegance of the solution! I bet the person who designed this would be able to give us some real out-of-the-box ideas for making our factory layouts more efficient! https://t.co/5B76wTMz6q — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 11, 2020

With a following of almost eight million, it did not take long for the video to go viral and trigger reactions online. “The good thing is that this person has not cut down the tree to make this car park design,” wrote a user while commenting on the clip. “Problem is how many Driving licence holder in India have skills to reverse like this?” another user tweeted.

Don’t know how many cars i would be damaging to get such a perfect parking done. You mind sponsoring Mahindra cars for my practice? Phew! — Amma Pakoda (@ammapakoda) May 11, 2020

ingenuous yes but this isn’t scalable..correct? requires lots of skills & practice! — Ved (@India_Society) May 11, 2020

responsible citizen, not encroaching public land — karumuga (@karthikey_a) May 11, 2020

Give him an f1 car!! He will be India’s answer. — Basu (@BosuBasudeb) May 11, 2020

Very skilled driver too — Pravin (@Pravinexa) May 11, 2020

The good thing is that this person has not cut down the tree to make this car park design. But he has to maintain the same model of the car for very very long time. — Pravin Dhakne (@Pravin_Dhakne) May 11, 2020

