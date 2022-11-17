Man’s conversation with cab driver in fluent Sanskrit leaves netizens impressed

Sanskrit is an ancient and classical language of India that is taught in schools in primary classes. However, it is difficult to find people who can converse in the language fluently. So, it comes as a surprise to a person fluent in Sanskrit when they come across another who can also speak it.

This is what happened when a man boarded a cab in Delhi and the driver has a conversation with him in Sanskrit. Lakshmi Narayana posted the video on Twitter on November 10 and it has received more than 2.63 lakh views so far. He is seen asking the cab driver his name, to which he responds that his name is Ashok.

When asked about his hometown, the cab driver said he belongs to the Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh. The passenger then asks about his family and he tells him that he has an elder sister, a younger brother, a daughter, and a son among others. The passenger then wished him all the best for his future and appreciated him for knowing Sanskrit. “Amazing!! This car driver in Delhi speaks Sanskrit with me this morning!!” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Amazing !!

This car driver in Delhi speaks Sanskrit with me this morning!! pic.twitter.com/z6XU8B9glk — LAKSHMI NARAYANA B.S (BHUVANAKOTE) (@chidsamskritam) November 10, 2022

“Its a shame that i haven’t learnt Saskrit yet! Wish to start soon!” commented a user. “So nice, hearing this dialog, feel like learning Sankrant..thanks for sharing,” another wrote. “Beautiful!! So good to hear a proper Sanskrit conversation.Even normal chit chat sounds like a puja!” wrote a third.

Before this, a video of Lakshmi Narayana where he commentated on a street cricket game in Sanskrit had gone viral and it was even shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.