scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Man’s conversation with cab driver in fluent Sanskrit leaves netizens impressed

The video posted on Twitter on November 10 has received more than 2.63 lakh views so far.

Man's conversation with cab driver in Sanskrit, Sanskrit, fluent language, Delhi, cab driver speaks Sanskrit, viral video, Twitter, viral, trending, Indian ExpressLakshmi Narayana posted the video on Twitter on November 10 and it has received more than 2.63 lakh views so far.

Sanskrit is an ancient and classical language of India that is taught in schools in primary classes. However, it is difficult to find people who can converse in the language fluently. So, it comes as a surprise to a person fluent in Sanskrit when they come across another who can also speak it.

This is what happened when a man boarded a cab in Delhi and the driver has a conversation with him in Sanskrit. Lakshmi Narayana posted the video on Twitter on November 10 and it has received more than 2.63 lakh views so far. He is seen asking the cab driver his name, to which he responds that his name is Ashok.

Also Read |Cricket commentary in Sanskrit goes viral, wins praise of PM Modi

When asked about his hometown, the cab driver said he belongs to the Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh. The passenger then asks about his family and he tells him that he has an elder sister, a younger brother, a daughter, and a son among others. The passenger then wished him all the best for his future and appreciated him for knowing Sanskrit. “Amazing!! This car driver in Delhi speaks Sanskrit with me this morning!!” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

“Its a shame that i haven’t learnt Saskrit yet! Wish to start soon!” commented a user. “So nice, hearing this dialog, feel like learning Sankrant..thanks for sharing,” another wrote. “Beautiful!! So good to hear a proper Sanskrit conversation.Even normal chit chat sounds like a puja!” wrote a third.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC

Before this, a video of Lakshmi Narayana where he commentated on a street cricket game in Sanskrit had gone viral and it was even shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 01:13:33 pm
Next Story

Kids’ screen time rose by 50% during the pandemic. 3 tips for the whole family to bring it back down

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement