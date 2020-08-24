Kerala man has close shave with speeding vehicle, video goes viral

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 6,000 views with many criticising the driver of the vehicle.

A video of a man miraculously escaping an accident in Kerala as a speeding vehicle zooms past him has gone viral. The 22-second clip, which has been widely shared on Twitter, shows the man walking on one side of the road when a four-wheeler speeds past him, just inches away.

Oblivious to the encounter, the man continues to walk only to realise moments later what transpired. However, the vehicle, which momentarily hits a pole, zooms past without stopping.

“Luckiest man of the month award goes to this man,” tweeted user Nisar Pari while sharing a video of the incident.

Luckiest man of the month award goes to this man. Chavara, Kollam District,Kerala. pic.twitter.com/dAGnteQpDe — Nisar നിസാർ (@nisarpari) August 22, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 6,000 views, with many criticising the driver of the vehicle. “By God’s grace, he is safe. why even people drive like this and what’s with the speed,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Another reason why we should always walk in a direction opposite to vehicular traffic. — bd (@bdutta) August 24, 2020

By God’s grace he is safe. why even people drive like this and what’s with the speed. — Neetushree Garanaik (@Neetushree1) August 23, 2020

Reason why people do not use footpaths in India. — Incognito Atmanirbhar Moist. (@prafullsaraf) August 22, 2020

That’s why one should always walk facing the incoming traffic.. — Daljit Singh (@DaljitSound) August 23, 2020

very narrow escape for both — Gopalakrishna (@yvgk) August 24, 2020

people walking on roads is common but overspeeding truck going on the sidewalk isn’t. — Goutham Ganesh (@Goutham3113) August 23, 2020

