Monday, August 24, 2020
Kerala man has close shave with speeding vehicle, video goes viral

"By God's grace, he is safe. why even people drive like this and what's with the speed," read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 24, 2020 5:28:17 pm
A video of a man miraculously escaping an accident in Kerala as a speeding vehicle zooms past him has gone viral.  The 22-second clip, which has been widely shared on Twitter, shows the man walking on one side of the road when a four-wheeler speeds past him, just inches away.

Oblivious to the encounter, the man continues to walk only to realise moments later what transpired. However, the vehicle, which momentarily hits a pole, zooms past without stopping.

“Luckiest man of the month award goes to this man,” tweeted user Nisar Pari while sharing a video of the incident.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 6,000 views, with many criticising the driver of the vehicle. “By God’s grace, he is safe. why even people drive like this and what’s with the speed,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

