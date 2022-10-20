scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Man’s challenge to Bengaluru traffic police to show evidence of him not wearing helmet backfires

The Bengaluru City Traffic Police shared a photo that showed the man sitting on his scooter without a helmet at a busy traffic junction and it resulted in a lot of memes.

There are many CCTV cameras on the roads that monitor the movement of vehicles and check if anyone is breaking any traffic rules. Challans for traffic violations are also issued online and the offender is notified via a text message. A man got a similar notification from the Bengaluru traffic police regarding a challan for not wearing a helmet. However, he decided to challenge the police for issuing him a challan – but it backfired tremendously.

A man named Felix Raj who goes by the username @chrisfe143 on Twitter shared a photo he received of the traffic violation that showed his scooter. The photo did not show him riding the scooter without a helmet.

“Hello @blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice there is no proper evidence of me not wearing helmet. Please provide proper image or remove the case. Same thing happened before but I paid fine just to clear. I can’t take fine once again,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

The Bengaluru City Traffic Police replied to the man’s tweet with a photo that showed him sitting on his scooter without a helmet at a busy traffic junction. The date of the recording is October 2, according to the challan.

See the post below:

After the man realised that his claim backfired, he wrote, “Thank you for the Evidence. As a common public every one has the rights to ask this. I appreciate @blrcitytraffic for clarifying on this. I will pay the fine. Kudos to all the meme contents. #bangaloretraffic.”

The Twitter thread was shared by a meme page and got lots of reactions. Netizens posted funny memes regarding the man’s predicament.

“Now i think it is time for Police to levy another fine for using electronic device while driving. Evidence is clear as day light that he is using headphones,” commented a user. “Also challenging the cops despite being fully aware of having committed the crime,” wrote another.

