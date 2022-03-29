‘Amazing balance’: Man’s bicycle ride with a bundle on head leaves netizens stunned

Holding a bundle on one’s head and walking with it can be difficult for some people. Forget about riding a bicycle while carrying one but a young man has proven that it is indeed possible and has done it effortlessly. A video showing the man riding a bicycle while balancing what looks like a bundle of dry grass on his head with his hands has left netizens astounded.

The video captured by someone on a vehicle behind the cycle shows the man peddling through a tarred road. The village road with many turns requires expertise in riding a cycle and the man aces it.

The Hindi song Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana—sung by Kishore Kumar in the 1971 movie Andaz—playing in the background adds vigour to the clip. The original song features actors Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini enjoying a ride on a motorbike.

Watch the video:

The clip went viral and sarcasticschool, an Instagram handle, captioned it, “Who needs superheroes.” The clip, which was shared three days ago, has racked up more than 1 lakh likes so far. The clip shared on Twitter by user Prafull MBA CHAI WALA also grabbed the attention of business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

“This man is a human Segway, with a built-in gyroscope in his body! Incredible sense of balance. What pains me, however, is that there are so many like him in our country who could be talented gymnasts/sportspersons but simply don’t get spotted or trained…” tweeted Mahindra.

This man is a human Segway, with a built in gyroscope in his body! Incredible sense of balance. What pains me, however, is that there are so many like him in our country who could be talented gymnasts/sportspersons but simply don’t get spotted or trained… pic.twitter.com/8p1mrQ6ubG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 29, 2022

The clip has also revived netizens’ childhood memories and some users even talked about the laws of physics.

inertia changes with changes in position w.rt. centre of the body. physics doesn't fail… maybe you skipped 8th grade 😅 — hemp (@Ijrdeepak) March 28, 2022

This is how common people live their life without any complaint 🙏 — Jigar Modi (@jigs_modi) March 28, 2022

Just trying to imagine how difficult would it be for him to start the ride / end the ride… But he does ride with grace… Hats off to the fellow — Zalak Kansara 🇮🇳 🇦🇺 (@amdavadiZalak) March 28, 2022

When you replace fear with courage. That what you get. Awesome breakthrough — Good Vibe 🇬🇭 (@QwacyAyensu) March 28, 2022

Another 'Pradeep Mehra'.. actually India is full of these incredible young stars — neelTB (@neelamtaragi) March 28, 2022