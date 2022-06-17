Man’s ‘appreciation post’ about ‘ninja’ wife multitasking office and kitchen duties divides internet

Pandemic brought the question of work-life balance to the forefront. While most were thrilled to work from the comfort of their homes, others, mostly women, complained they do not have the same luxury. With almost no breaks between the round-the-clock responsibilities of managing the house, children and work, many complained of being burnt out. Now, a man’s post about his “ninja” wife acing it all has sparked a serious debate online.

As the pandemic introduced the new normal of working from home for almost everyone, there has been a debate about whether it is better than working at the office. Showing the reality of such debates, Himanshu Bhagat a marketing official, shared a picture of his wife, working from the kitchen.

Also Read | CRED founder talks about long term effect of WFH, leaves netizens divided

“Reviewing work done by her team. Prepping for the next meeting. Chopping onions. Making tea after that, mostly. Managing a 5 month old puppy,” the husband listed an exhaustive list, impressed by his spouse. “Managing me, at times.” he also added in the mix.

“While I get to sit in a closed room to focus on my work and meetings – she does all of that effortlessly. Like many other women. Wives. Moms,” he admitted. “And yea, this is pretty recent – the new normal.”

“Just appreciating. And wondering how!” he added.

“Male privilege exists and we dudes do get things easy quite a few times. Let us be more appreciative and pitch in where we can,” he concluded his post. The post garnered a lot of attention on the platform and started a serious discussion. While most acknowledged that it’s the new normal and many men started to tag their “ninja” wives, others were far from impressed.

Many argued glorification of women’s hard work and sacrifices, and of them being overburdened is a major problem. While some slammed the man for not doing enough to help his wife, others said the posts reeks of same privilege, he’s trying to bash. “Is the way you pitch in taking a photo of her while she is working hard rather than chopping some onions?” one asked.

However, there were others who highlighted not everyone is appreciative of their wife’s efforts and take things for granted. “Appreciation doesn’t lessens the responsibilities, but boosts the morale,” one remarked.