Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Watch: Man’s act of kindness for a cobbler melts hearts. Some netizens find it scripted

Posted on Twitter on January 17, the clip has received more than 1.3 million views.

Man’s act of kindness for a cobbler melts hearts, man gives a burger to cobbler, India, Delhi, street, cobbler gets a burger in surprise, melts hearts, kindness, stranger, viral, trending, Indian Express.The video was shared by Twitter user Tansu Yegen, who is known for sharing popular videos.

There are numerous videos online that show strangers doing a kind deed for someone. While such videos are heartening to watch, many people question their intent, asking if they are staged. Now a video showing a stranger giving a burger to a cobbler, without him realising who it was, is going viral.

The video was shared by Twitter user Tansu Yegen, who is known for sharing popular videos. While the exact location of the clip is not known, it appears to have been shot somewhere in India.

This video of an electronics store manager is a lesson in kindness

The young boy, who works as a cobbler, was lost in thought when a stranger placed a package next to him. The boy did not realise who it was and when he rummaged through the package, there was a burger from a popular fast-food joint inside. After seeing the burger, a huge smile appeared on the boy’s face and he relished it. “That smile,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Posted on January 17, the clip has received more than 1.3 million views.

“Whether people feels it’s staged or not is irrelevant. It’s a reminder that small acts of kindness can make someone’s day. A burger as price of admission to humanity isn’t bad,” commented a user. “Awww… dear little chap! Cost of the burger was a few quid in our money, but you can’t put a price on this lad’s moment of happiness,” said another. “This really hits you hard. The smile on the young boys face … melted my heart. Sometimes a simple good deed like this speaks volumes especially for humanity,” appreciated a third.

“This is most certainly staged,” a netizen expressed. “I’m so confused as to how did not see that & him “ finding it” felt like he already knew it was there. This is absolutely FAKE,” another person posted.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 11:27 IST
