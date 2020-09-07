scorecardresearch
Monday, September 07, 2020
'This should be on his CV': Man's parking skills leave netizens impressed

In a video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, a man is seen walking towards a vehicle which is parked in a narrow spot next to the sidewalk.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 7, 2020 11:19:12 am
Parallel parking without the usually tech frippery like 360 degree cameras and proximity sensors is a tall task.  But this driver made it all seem like a breeze, leaving netizens impressed.

While the task looks quite difficult with hardly any extra space for the vehicle to move, he smoothly manoeuvres the vehicle out from the tricky spot. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens with many praising the man for his parking skills.

