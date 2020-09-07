‘This should be on his CV’: Man’s parking skills leave netizens impressed

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens with many praising the man for his parking skills.

Parallel parking without the usually tech frippery like 360 degree cameras and proximity sensors is a tall task. But this driver made it all seem like a breeze, leaving netizens impressed.

In a video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the man is seen walking towards a vehicle which is parked in a narrow spot next to the sidewalk.

While the task looks quite difficult with hardly any extra space for the vehicle to move, he smoothly manoeuvres the vehicle out from the tricky spot. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

That’s confidence of Malayalee for you. What’s yours in Varanasi #Parking pic.twitter.com/v5oWUrxzw1 — Azmath sultan 🇮🇳INC (@sultan_azmath) September 7, 2020

