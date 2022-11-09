scorecardresearch
Man’s 42 backflips at Juhu beach will make your head dizzy. Watch

Salman Khan regularly posts videos of himself doing stunts and backflips on his Instagram account.

There are many people who showcase their gymnastic abilities and talent for doing backflips on social media. One such video was shared on Instagram and it is going viral because the man was filmed not doing not one or two but as many as 42 backflips at Juhu beach in Mumbai.

Salman Khan regularly posts videos of himself doing stunts and backflips on his Instagram account where he has more than 42,000 followers. His stunning attempt at Juhu beach where he did an astonishing 42 backflips will blow your mind. He covered almost the entire sandy stretch as he did the backflips at a pace that will make you dizzy. His video was posted by the popular account Viral Bhayani a day ago.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

“Goals !! Flipping out,” commented actress Adah Sharma. “Next level Mumbai Ka Tarzan,” said another. “Amazing goals !! Flipping out,” posted a third. “Am I the only one who counted the number of flips ?” another person shared.

This video was posted by Salman Khan on September 30 and it has received a whopping 45 million views, making it crazily viral.

Earlier, a woman named Parul Arora had gone viral for performing backflips while wearing a saree. The gymnast is quite popular on Instagram as she can effortlessly pull off cartwheels, backflips and more in a saree.

