Amul pays tribute to Manohar Parrikar with its latest cartoon

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passed away Sunday at the age of 63 after a prolonged battle against cancer. Parrikar had been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since February 2018 and tributes poured in from across political parties after the Goa chief minister’s demise.

As thousands in the state paid their last respects to Parrikar before his funeral, people also paid tribute to the former defence minister on social media. The latest tribute comes from dairy brand Amul, in which the former defence minister is the subject of their latest cartoon.

The black and white cartoon features the former Goa chief minister seated at his desk with a backdrop of a map of Goa and its beaches. The tag line of the advertisement said: “Har Goan ka Manohar”. Manohar, which in Hindi means a person who wins hearts, resonated with the former Goan leader’s admirers.

Parrikar, who studied in IIT-Bombay, was the institute’s first graduate who went on to become a chief minister.

Parrikar was cremated with full state and military honours at Miramar Beach on Monday. He was the second serving chief minister to be cremated at Miramar Beach, the first being Goa’s first CM Dayanand Bandodkar.