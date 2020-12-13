‘The response is overwhelming’: Manju Warrier on the success of her #kimkim challenge

With the cool dance moves and fun lyrics of the song, the video racked up millions of views on multiple social media platforms.

The latest ‘challenge’ making rounds on the internet is the Kim Kim challenge, and Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, who kick-started the dance challenge as part of promotions for her upcoming film ‘Jack and Jill’, said she is overwhelmed by the response.

The actress, who has sung the song, recently posted a video of her dancing to the track, which was widely shared on social media.

“When the times are tough, take a break, shake off the stress and share the fun!!! KIM KIM!!!” Warrier had written, sharing the video.

She also urged others to groove to the song while capturing it on camera and sharing it online, kick-starting the now-viral trend.

“Have your kids dance to the beat of Kim Kim and capture them having some pure fun. Oh!!! And yes if you are not a child just bring out the inner child in you! Do the 1..2..3..4 Dishkyaaaaonn challenge with #kimkim #kimkimchallenge #1234dishkyaon #jacknjillmovie and then challenge your friends” the post read.

Take a look here:

“This is the first time I am doing such a challenge and the response we got was 10 times more than expected,” Warrier said while talking to indianexpress.com.

With the cool dance moves and fun lyrics of the song, the video raked up millions of views on multiple social media platforms. From children, grownups to celebrities, many participated in the challenge.

While some recreated the exact same steps, there were many who came up with their own version of the challenge. Take a look at some of the videos under the hashtag #kimkimchallenge:

Overwhelmed by the response, Warrier expressed her gratitude to all those who participated in the challenge.

“To the people who listened to my song, watched my video and to the people who took up the challenge, I can see their effort, time, energy and their love,” she said.

“Each and every video is very special to me and I have expressed my gratitude and love through all my social media platforms,” she added.

When asked about who came up with the idea of a dance video, Warrier said it was film director Santhosh Sivan, after seeing the positive response to the song’s lyrics video.

The lyrical video of the song, which was released on November 27 on music label Muzik247’s YouTube channel, has had over 2 million views.

“We didn’t mean for it to be a challenge. The video was posted with a message of ‘Join the fun’ and that was it,” she added.

Talking further about the unique tone and fun lyrics of the song, the 42-year-old said that the expressions in the song all indicate certain parts of the movie as well as her character.

“During the recording, everybody contributed to the unique expressions in the song. From words like “Dishkyaaaaonn”, “Tharikida” and “1..2..3..4”, trying them out, coming up with different versions of them were all the fun part of the recording,” Warrier said.

Written by BK Harinarayanan and composed by Ram Surendran, the song is inspired from the yesteryear song ‘Kantha Thookunnu Thoomanam’ from the musical drama ‘Paarijaathapushpaaharanam’. It was originally sung and enacted by Vaikkom MP Mani.

The Santhosh Sivan directorial ‘Jack and Jill’ is said to be a multi-genre film starring Soubin Shahir, Kalidas Jayaram, Nedumudi Venu, Aju Varghese, Indrans, Shaylee Krishen, Basil Joseph, among others.

