Twitterati ‘salute’ Manju Devi, the first woman porter of North-West Railways in Jaipur

Manju Devi lost her husband 10 years back, is the sole breadearner of the family and has three teenage children, who are still studying. (Source: PTI) Manju Devi lost her husband 10 years back, is the sole breadearner of the family and has three teenage children, who are still studying. (Source: PTI)

Irrespective of all the debate about gender equality, there are still certain jobs considered fit for only men. Thwarting such notions, Manju Devi is the first woman porter of the North-West Railways. Devi, who lost her husband 10 years back, is the sole breadwinner of the family and has three teenage children, who are still studying.

Devi was the first woman in the North Western Railway region to take up the job and she started working at the Jaipur railway station in 2013. She approached the authorities for a job after her husband passed away. Braving several hurdles and family feuds, she finally got the job with the support of her mother and children. Devi was among the 90 women achievers from different backgrounds at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 20 this year.

ALSO READ | Meet Manju Devi, the first woman porter of North-West Railways in Jaipur

No sooner did the news spread, people on social media showered compliments for her and hailed her as an example of gender equality. While one wrote, “Sister, you have made us feel proud, you have upheld the glory of motherhood, also you have shown us how bad are we in providing the basic amenities to the needy… Wish we learn a lesson from you,” another wrote, “She makes all of us proud …everyone is equal.”

Here are some of the tweets.

Sister, you have made us feel proud, you have upheld the glory of motherhood, also you have shown us how bad are we in providing the basic amenities to the needy… Wish we learn a lesson from you. Thanks to the noble gesture of @rashtrapatibhvn feliciting these hard work — anand raghavan (@rag_anand) May 30, 2018

You have the courage to face everything in life Manju! Inspirational! — Vinita Priyadarshini (@VinitaPriyadar1) May 30, 2018

Proud. All jobs are equally important for all be it men or women. #WomenEmpowerment — Mohandas (@tgmohandas) May 30, 2018

She makes all of us proud …everyone is equal . — Sonia.Gurnani (@SoniaGurnani19) May 30, 2018

Salute to her — Shiv Sahay Sinha (@sinha_sahay) May 30, 2018

Very proud of being model for the future … no words and simply the best! 👏👏 🙏 — ramesh (@rk2twt4gud) May 30, 2018

Devi was initially told by authorities that there were no female porters and hence, such a job will not be viable for her. However, she persisted and finally got the badge number.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd