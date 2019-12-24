Manish Sisodia’s reply to Kangana Ranaut’s comment on CAA impresses netizens

Ranaut’s comment did not go down well with many including Sisodia, who soon replied with a Twitter thread criticising the actor. Ranaut’s comment did not go down well with many including Sisodia, who soon replied with a Twitter thread criticising the actor.

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s response to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who recently spoke about the ongoing nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), has won praise online.

Responding to a question on the protests at the trailer launch of Panga, Ranaut said, “When you protest, the first thing that’s important is that you don’t turn violent. In our population, only 3-4% ppl pay tax, others are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains & to create ruckus in the country?”

Ranaut’s comment did not go down well with many including Sisodia. The deputy chief minister replied to the tweet, saying: “Violence and damage to public property is wrong in every situation. Every person in the country pays a tax, from a daily wage worker, even a daily wage labourer to a billionaire. Even daily labourers pay indirect taxes when they buy something cheap like salt or a matchbox. They even pay taxes when they go to watch a film and are responsible for the income of actors. Now think who is dependent on whom?”

हिंसा और पब्लिक प्रोपर्टी को नुक़सान पहुँचाना तो हर हाल में ग़लत है, यह इंसानियत और क़ानून दोनो के ख़िलाफ़ है. ..

पर यह देश सिर्फ़ 3% लोगों के टैक्स पर dependent नहीं है. एक सामान्य नौकरीपेशा, यहाँ तक कि एक दिहाड़ी मज़दूर से लेकर अरबपति तक, देश में हर आदमी टैक्स देता है. 1/3 https://t.co/nCHv3tnX4e — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 24, 2019

With a following of over two million, it did not take long for Sisodia’s comment to go viral. Flooded with reactions, many praised the politician for his response. However, many also criticised Ranaut for focusing on only one aspect of taxation.

This is exactly why education should be free. https://t.co/UwZEndff38 — Azaad Hindustani Pre💤 Verde ℠ (@PresidentVerde) December 24, 2019

Income tax aur 9 rupay ka kurkure 10 rupay mai khareedne mai fark hai chicha ❤️😚 — Zrij (@Zrij1) December 24, 2019

Ye to aise bol rahi jaise tax sirf yehi deti hai desh mein — Komorebi 🌿🌞 (@TweetOfKomorebi) December 24, 2019

Kangna isn’t aware of GST and other such taxes. This is so shocking that she choose to highlight one aspect of the taxation while ignoring the larger structure of it. — Gyanendra Awasthi (@GyanendrAw) December 24, 2019

