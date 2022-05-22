Manipur villagers rescue Sangai deer that escaped from flash floods. Watch video

Manipur minister Thongam Biswajit Singh has shared a video showing the rescue of a Sangai deer that escaped from flash foods in a forest area.

The clip shows an exhausted deer lying down and a man patting it. Its legs are seen tied up and villagers are heard talking about it.

After the villagers informed the forest department, Singh directed officials of the department to release the deer into the forest.

Another clip shared by the minister for environment and climate change in the comments section shows the villagers releasing the deer into a lush green field.

“#Sangai deer, an endangered species of Manipur ran away to a village from his habitat in order to escape from flash floods in the forest areas. Making a wise decision, the villagers safely captured him and alerted the Forest Department. @narendramodi @byadavbjp,” Singh tweeted.

Immediately responding on the incident, I directed the forest officials to take cognizance on this matter and the deer was safely released back to forest.@moefcc pic.twitter.com/vWFz3QorpZ — Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) May 22, 2022

“Immediately responding on the incident, I directed the forest officials to take cognizance on this matter and the deer was safely released back to the forest,” Singh wrote in the comments section.

The endangered Sangai deer have distinctive antlers and extremely long brow tines. They are also known as brow-antlered deer as their forward protruding beams seem to come out from their eyebrows, as per the World Wildlife Fund.

Several parts of the Northeast and Assam have been battered by rains and floods for the past several days. In Assam, more than six lakh people have been displaced across 27 districts, while at least nine have died.