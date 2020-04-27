Watch: Manipur shows the way on how to distribute relief materials during lockdown

“The people of the city have a lot to learn from the people of the mountains,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip. “The people of the city have a lot to learn from the people of the mountains,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

With the northeast region managing well so far in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus, a video of authorities distributing relief materials in Manipur while maintaining social distancing norms has won praise online. Manipur presently has zero active coronavirus cases.

Taking to social media, IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared the video and tweeted, “Look at the wonderful way relief material is being distributed in Manipur. Dignity and respect for everyone in the entire process. So much to learn from this beautiful State in India. All DCs/District Collectors should emulate this.”

In the video, which has now gone viral, people can be seen walking past stalls stocked with essential items and taking what they need while maintaining a safe distance between one another.

Look at the wonderful way relief material is being distributed in Manipur. Dignity and respect for everyone in the entire process. So much to learn from this beautiful State in India. All DCs/District Collectors should emulate this 👍🙏#Covid19India #lockdown #CoronavirusIndia pic.twitter.com/Cl7V9tGXAV — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 25, 2020

Since being shared online, the viral video has prompted many reactions, including that of Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports.

“Don’t show useless concocted stories like snake eating. Show beautiful, cultured behaviour and disciplined conduct during the lockdown in the North-Eastern State of Manipur! The thing to observe here is maintaining dignity and convenience for everyone while distributing relief materials,” he tweeted while sharing the video.

Don’t show useless concocted stories like snake eating. Show beautiful, cultured behavior & disciplined conduct during lockdown in the North-Eastern State of Manipur! The thing to observe here is maintaining dignity & convenience for everyone while distributing relief materials. pic.twitter.com/RP8GMUTfLJ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 27, 2020

True, we should learn discipline and much more from north eastern states. proud of NE people. — gopaL KUMAR (@gopal_12kumar) April 27, 2020

Way to show respect to fellow brethren. This culture worthy of emulation… Respects.. — Justin Joseph (@JustinVallikat) April 27, 2020

Very impressed. This is how sober human being should be. Both givers and takers have modesty. — SmileAlways…! (@AshishS10841926) April 27, 2020

The people of the city have a lot to learn from the people of the mountains — Mrityunjay Ghosh 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Mrityun21392915) April 27, 2020

This a good example of discipline which many of us don’t have — Sanyukta (@Sanyukta35) April 27, 2020

