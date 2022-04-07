Manipur minister meets 10-year-old girl in viral photo, assures of financing her education

Manipur Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh, who praised a 10-year-old girl for her grit and dedication, has assured her that he will pay for her for all her expenses until she graduates. Singh met Meiningsinliu Pamei at his residence in Imphal on Wednesday.

After a photograph of Pamei attending a class holding her sleeping younger sibling in her hand was widely shared on social media, the minister said on Twitter that he asked for the girl and her family to be brought to Imphal for a meeting.

Sharing photographs of his meeting with Pamei and her family, Singh tweeted, “The Brave Girl #MeiningsinliuPamei visited my home today along with her parents. We have decided to assist her #Education through a Boarding School & promised her parents that I will be looking after all her expenses till she Graduates.”

The Brave Girl #MeiningsinliuPamei visited my home today along with her parents. We have decided to assist her #Education through a Boarding School & promised her parents that I will be looking after all her expenses till she Graduates.#BetiBachaoBetiPadhao pic.twitter.com/AYnGPjKi3q — Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) April 6, 2022

A video of his interaction with Pamei and her family has surfaced online. In the clip, Singh, who is the state Power, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Agriculture, Science and Technology minister, is heard asking the girl’s name. The minister also makes her sit next to him and interacts with her family.

Netizens lauded the minister’s initiative to help the girl. “Really appreciate for your noble work to help the needy people. More power to you. God Bless,” commented a user. Another user praised the power of social media. “I loved the power of social media. Saw her pic few days back and thought if some generous soul support her. She has a strong future,” read the comment.

The little girl has been widely praised online for babysitting her sibling while attending her class as her parents were out in the fields.