Manipur minister delivers on vow, 10-year-old in viral photo gets admitted to boarding school

Manipur Cabinet minister Thongam Biswajit Singh has shared an update about a 10-year-old girl from the state who recently won praise online after she was spotted babysitting her infant sibling while attending classes.

The gritty girl, Meiningsinliu Pamei, has now secured admission to Slopeland Public School, a boarding school in Imphal. Sharing a photograph with the little girl, the minister wished her success.

“Join me to wish #MeiningsinliuPamei good luck for her future endeavours! As promised, I have arranged her boarding schooling in Slopeland Public School, Imphal. I wish her to come off with flying colours,” Singh wrote.

Delighted with the news, netizens could not help but share their joy. “Promise Made, Promise Delivered,” commented one user.

After the viral image of the girl came to his notice, Singh invited Pamei and her family to his residence last month and assured her that he would finance the expenses for her education till she graduates. The photograph showed Pamei taking notes in class while cradling the infant as her parents had to go to the fields for farming.

Moved by Pamei’s battle against the odds, Singh had tweeted saying that officials were immediately directed to trace her family and bring them to the state capital Imphal.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan had also shared the girl’s photograph with the caption: “This powerful image represents the aspirations of our children, especially girls. Absolutely in awe of young Meiningsinliu Pamei for her dedication to education and her sheer determination to carve out a better life for herself. My blessings to her.”