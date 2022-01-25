scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Manipur man breaks Guinness World Records by doing 109 push-ups in a minute

"Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (fingertips) in one minute I'm so proud of his achievement !!" Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 25, 2022 3:56:23 pm
Guiness World Record, Manipur man world record in push-up, push up world record, Kiren Rijiju, indian express Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh did 109 push-ups in a minute, breaking the GWR, at an event organised by Aztecs Fight Studio in Imphal

A 24-year-old man from Manipur has smashed the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the most push-ups in one minute.

Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh did 109 push-ups in a minute, breaking the GWR, at an event organised by Aztecs Fight Studio in Imphal, according to an ANI report on January 23.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju shared a video of his attempt on Twitter. In the video, he can be seen doing push-ups at lightning speed with ease.

“Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (fingertips) in one minute I’m so proud of his achievement !!” Rijiju tweeted.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral—it has been viewed more than 14 lakh times so far—and netizens lauded Singh for his achievement.

“These people should start training for gymnastics. We will make it to olympics with this flexible body and determined mind. Now that he is in your visibility, he will get the best to move ahead. Jai ho,” commented a user.

It is not the first time that Singh has smashed a GWR. On February 3 last year, he broke the GWR for the most one arm knuckle push-ups in one minute. He did 67 one arm knuckle push-ups and achieved the feat.

Before that, he smashed the world record for the most one arm one leg push-ups in one minute with 36 push-ups in August 2019, according to ANI.

