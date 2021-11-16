scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
MUST READ

Mahindra delivers on promise, Manipur boy who created Iron Man suit reaches Hyderabad for skill training

Earlier this year, Prem Ningombam from Heirok, Manipur, took social media by storm with his impressive ability to turn scrap items into spectacular creations, including a fully functional Iron Man suit.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 16, 2021 7:41:01 pm
anand mahindra, manipur boy iron man suit, manipur boy makes ironman suit with scrap, mahindra university manipur boy, anand mahindra supports manipur boy, good news, indian expressThe young boy from Imphal will be studying at Mahindra University in Hyderabad.

Days after business tycoon Anand Mahindra pledged support to a Manipur boy who built a fully functional Iron Man suit, he shared an important update about his promise. The Mahindra Group Chairman informed his followers that the talented boy has arrived in Hyderabad for his skill training.

For the uninitiated, Prem Ningombam from Heirok, Manipur, took social media by storm earlier this year with his impressive ability to turn scrap items into spectacular creations. He even recreated the Marvel Studio-like suit in a cost-effective manner.Impressed by the young boy’s talent, the industrialist in October had said his company would not only help the boy to pursue his dreams but their foundation would also finance the education of the boy and his siblings.

Now, on Tuesday, Mahindra shared two photos on Twitter saying, “We promised to help him get the engineering education he wanted and I’m delighted to share that he has arrived at Mahindra University in Hyderabad.” He also thanked the airline company, IndiGo for his safe travel.

Mahindra has also supported other creators behind similar jugaad innovations in the past. He said his company will provide the support needed to nurture the boy’s innate talent. He even tagged the Chief Design Officer of Mahindra and Mahindra, Pratap Bose, saying that he too was impressed with Ningombam’s creations and would mentor him.

Before arriving in Hyderabad, the boy also posted photos of his journey, thanking the airline company for a “warm welcome” and arranging a “special seat” for him.

In another post, thanking the businessman, he added that he has received a sponsorship for studying mechanical engineering at the university.

From sharing selfies, and gifting cars to sports personalities to building a new home for Idli amma, Mahindra has always kept the promises he made to his followers online. This time too, he delivered and Twitterati couldn’t be more thrilled.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Nov 16: Latest News