Manipur girls rendition of Neil Young’s ‘Heart of Gold’ wins praise online

A video of a young girl singing a hit song by Neil Young is making the rounds on the Internet and getting a lot of praise.

The video, posted by Facebook page OK North East, shows S Horyaowon Pheirei from Kachai Village in Manipur’s Ukhrul District singing Neil Young‘s ‘Heart of Gold’.

Take a look at the video here:

The video was posted on April 30. It shows Pheirei singing the song effortlessly while playing the guitar.

Mesmerised by the voice, many who came across the video online commended Pheirei for her talent. Take a look at some of the reaction here:

Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young’s ‘Heart of Gold’ was released as the first single from his album Harvest in 1972.

