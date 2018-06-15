‘Hats off’: Manipur IAS officer hailed as ‘hero’ for leading the flood rescue in waist-deep water

Clad in a blue shirt, Deleep Singh, the flood control secretary in Manipur, won hearts on the Internet after this photo of him leading the relief operations in waist-deep water went viral. (Source: Twitter) Clad in a blue shirt, Deleep Singh, the flood control secretary in Manipur, won hearts on the Internet after this photo of him leading the relief operations in waist-deep water went viral. (Source: Twitter)

As early monsoons hit some parts of north-east India, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and landslides hit large swathes of area and kept the authorities on toes. Incessant rainfalls led to severe flooding and the loss of many lives in the seven-sister states. Many were evacuated from their homes after the water reached alarmingly high levels.

Amid all the grim and gloomy news, one particular incident has left people on social media beaming with joy. As Manipur was reeling under rising flood waters, the government launched their relief and rescue operation and not only the disaster management officials, but the selfless act of an IAS officer got everyone talking on social media.

A photo of IAS officer Deleep Singh from Manipur, standing in waist-deep water, while leading the rescue operations in the flood-hit area of Imphal was widely shared on social media. The photo shows Singh, flood control secretary in the state, getting into action and helping others defying the flood-waters. His dedication and grit to go one step ahead for people seems to have turned him into a social media star.

Flood situation becoming bad to worse all over the State. Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DG, IAS officers, security forces, personal of all Departments and CSOs, all are involved in facing the calamity from dawn to dusk and still goin on. @PMOIndia @rammadhavbjp @RajatSethi86 pic.twitter.com/OOdM520fcS — Nongthombam Biren (@NBirenSingh) June 13, 2018

The photo, originally shared by Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, quickly went viral across social media platforms and even on WhatsApp. Netizens couldn’t stop lauding and thanking him for his heartwarming gesture. “Always a pleasure to see such amazing people serving our Nation. Hats off to one such #UnsungHero IAS officer Deleep Singh for serving the common in flood hit #Manipur,” wrote veteran actor Boman Irani.

Here are a few other tweets floating around on Twitter:

Always a pleasure to see such amazing people serving our Nation.

Hats off to one such #UnsungHero IAS officer Deleep Singh for serving the common in flood hit #Manipur. pic.twitter.com/ddr9EEFx9j — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) June 14, 2018

Received this picture on whatsapp in the morning & it really made my day. The man in blue shirt is IAS officer Deleep Singh (secretary flood control) on ground, on the job, in flood hit Manipur! देश बदल रहा है! #India 🇮🇳 #Motivation pic.twitter.com/1kmM3kmURa — Navniet Sekera (@navsekera) June 15, 2018

Cn u c dis guy in blue shrt standing in waist deep water? He is Deleep Singh , IAS secretary flood control, Manipur. Dis is wat we shud be aiming 4 as a Nation. Helping each other irrespect of our status/colour/religion/caste/bank balance 🙏#worldwithoutborders @africancaravan pic.twitter.com/ehdJlNNagR — Provoking Thoughts (@Shubizview) June 15, 2018

Kudos to Mr Deleep Singh..redifining and rejuvenating the term ‘Civil Servants’ — Nishant Vats (@NishantVts) June 15, 2018

I have great respect for the citizens of Northeast. They are most compassionate & hard working people, full of passion & enthusiasm. This officer truly is an inspiration to many! — IK (@indu_k) June 15, 2018

Wow. What a great administrator and leader 🙏 — shabeen.a.narang (@shabeenanarang) June 14, 2018

Recently a video went viral where the Dutch PM cleaned floor after he spilled coffee; this is no less! These are small things that anyone who is capable & in position to do, should do. Keep inspiring Mr. Dileep. https://t.co/rSKVEoC562 — Ashwani Singh (@Ashwani_KS) June 14, 2018

Appluad Deleep Singh IAS. What a great way to lead. https://t.co/ROfP5ppf6J — Sridevi Sunderarajan (@sridevirajan1) June 14, 2018

Pictures of IAS officer Deleep Singh along within Water Resources Minister Letpao Haokip get into waist deep water to spearhead flood relief efforts in Manipur are storming the net. if these arent heroes, then who are?#UnitedByCulture #humanity pic.twitter.com/xj8gUpo8q6 — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) June 14, 2018

That’s the best picture I’ve seen in a while. We need more officers like him. Always felt the north eastern people had something more to offer to the society. — Shyam (@shyam_trivedi) June 14, 2018

What are your thoughts after looking at the picture? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd