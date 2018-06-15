Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
‘Hats off’: Manipur IAS officer hailed as ‘hero’ for leading the flood rescue in waist-deep water

A photo of IAS officer Deleep Singh from Manipur, standing in waist-deep water, while leading the rescue operations in the flood-hit area of Imphal was widely shared on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 15, 2018 3:54:14 pm
manipur, north east floods, manipur flood, maniful rainfall, manipur ias officer photo, deleep singh ias manipur, manipur flood ias offier, viral news, soical media news, indian express Clad in a blue shirt, Deleep Singh, the flood control secretary in Manipur, won hearts on the Internet after this photo of him leading the relief operations in waist-deep water went viral. (Source: Twitter)
As early monsoons hit some parts of north-east India, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and landslides hit large swathes of area and kept the authorities on toes. Incessant rainfalls led to severe flooding and the loss of many lives in the seven-sister states. Many were evacuated from their homes after the water reached alarmingly high levels.

Amid all the grim and gloomy news, one particular incident has left people on social media beaming with joy. As Manipur was reeling under rising flood waters, the government launched their relief and rescue operation and not only the disaster management officials, but the selfless act of an IAS officer got everyone talking on social media.

A photo of IAS officer Deleep Singh from Manipur, standing in waist-deep water, while leading the rescue operations in the flood-hit area of Imphal was widely shared on social media. The photo shows Singh, flood control secretary in the state, getting into action and helping others defying the flood-waters. His dedication and grit to go one step ahead for people seems to have turned him into a social media star.

The photo, originally shared by Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, quickly went viral across social media platforms and even on WhatsApp. Netizens couldn’t stop lauding and thanking him for his heartwarming gesture. “Always a pleasure to see such amazing people serving our Nation. Hats off to one such #UnsungHero IAS officer Deleep Singh for serving the common in flood hit #Manipur,” wrote veteran actor Boman Irani.

Here are a few other tweets floating around on Twitter:

What are your thoughts after looking at the picture? Tell us in the comments below.

