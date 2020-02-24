From BJP’s logo to listing negative traits of Nehru: Manipur class 12th question paper draws flak online

Once shared online, the post prompted several reactions from netizens with many expressing disappointment over the questions. (Source: Getty Images) Once shared online, the post prompted several reactions from netizens with many expressing disappointment over the questions. (Source: Getty Images)

A question paper for class 12th political science students in Manipur asking them to draw BJP’s election symbol has triggered mixed reactions online after it went viral on social media.

Pictures of the exam paper were shared on Twitter by user Akee Sorokhaibam, who obtained them from his sister who wrote the exam. However, many questioned the authenticity of the paper after it went viral on social media.

“This is the question paper of the ongoing council of higher secondary education examination 2020(COHSEM). You can get in touch with anyone who appeared for the said exam,” Sorokhaibam told indianexpress.com. “And, yes my sister appeared it and she sent me the question paper,” he added.

The post was shared by many including activist Angellica Aribam, who also highlighted another question asking students to list down four “negative traits of Nehru’s approach” to nation-building.

This is how they indoctrinate their hatred for Nehru into a generation of youngsters.

Once shared online, the post prompted several reactions from netizens with many expressing disappointment over the questions. However, some also felt that there was “nothing wrong” in asking students to list down positives or negatives of a political leader.

What is your opinion on the questions asked? Tell us in the comments section below.

