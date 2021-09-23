‘Manike Mage Hithe’ and ‘Rowdy Baby’ mashup by two sisters is melting hearts online

Sinhala song ‘Manike mage hithe (In my heart)’ has broken the internet and captured the hearts of Indians, including celebrities. As the Sri Lankan song still continues to dominate streaming platforms, a new cover by two Indian sisters has hooked everyone online.

Internet’s favorite singing sister duo, Antara and Ankita Nandy recently shared an Acapella version of the song while armed with their usual ukuleles. And as they tried to nail their Sinhalese pronunciations, in a nod to the cultural connect with Tamil, they paired the song with ‘Rowdy Baby’ — popular song from Maari 2 sung by Dhanush and Dhee.

In the fusion cover, the Nandy sisters merged the Sinhala and Tamil song effortlessly and presented a beautiful amalgamation of both groovy earworms that has gone viral. It must also be noted that Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, whose stage name is Dhee, is also a Sri Lankan singer.

Watch the video here:

With over 750K views on Facebook and nearly 200K on Instagram, the two singers have delighted fans in the neighbouring country as well.

Desi fans have been gripped by the stunning voice of Lankan singer-rapper Yohani whose version of the song is currently viral. However, many do not know that it is only a cover of the original 2020 song produced by Chamath Sangeeth.

Originally released as a single in July last year, it was sung by Satheeshan and rapper Dulan ARX, who is also the lyricist. Following the cover’s success in India, the singers released Tamil and Malayalam version of the song. Anas Shajahan has joined Yohani in this version.

However, the past few weeks, several regional language covers of the song have gone viral online with some gaining millions of views online.