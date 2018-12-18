Manikarnika trailer has left netizens with mixed feelings

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie Manikarnika is expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2019. Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the movie is based on the life of the queen of Jhansi, Laxmi Bai. While the movie is set to release on January 25, 2019, the official trailer, which released on Tuesday, has risen people’s expectations.

The movie also stars popular actors such as Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai, Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope, Suresh Oberoi as Bajirao II, and Yash Tonk as Rao Tula Ram among others. The trailer received over 21 lakh views, with many praising the performance of Ranaut. However, some were not very happy with the VFX calling them “Cartoonish”.

Watch the video here:

Check out the reactions here:

How parents force you to take shower in winters. #ManikarnikaTrailer pic.twitter.com/I8jglilXVh — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 18, 2018

#ManikarnikaTrailer These two stills stand out , Kangana brought life to the character of fierece warrior queen. So much war, gore and emotional scenes throughout, would love to see her growth in the film its really interesting .Gave me Bajirao mastani vibes. It will work 👍 pic.twitter.com/0KnGWkCtLi — TereBin 💕 (@KingOfHearts_RS) December 18, 2018

The most stupidest VFX is this scene… Matlab bc kuch bhi 😂😂#ManikarnikaTrailer pic.twitter.com/CTcyRxws4X — Karma (@Karma49307900) December 18, 2018

#ManikarnikaTrailer Interviewer : Why do you want this job? Me : pic.twitter.com/UxlrC3e8Jt — Bade Chote (@badechote) December 18, 2018

#ManikarnikaTrailer

Took a bite from little sister food 😋 She:- pic.twitter.com/gPyAgyuVbE — Shivam Raj (@Thegr8shivam) December 18, 2018

Manikarnika trailer reviews are bad.

VFX is cartoonish and cringy dialogue irritates you. #ManikarnikaTrailer #Manikarnika — Karma (@Karma49307900) December 17, 2018

But this…this is the kind of stuff they spent their VFX money on? #ManikarnikaTrailer pic.twitter.com/SNJ5iH1wHw — 𝙎𝙞𝙗 (@sib_sibby) December 18, 2018

#KanganaRanaut#manikarnika Queen is back.With the real Queen of india.👌https://t.co/sw2zBlfKYU — Sandeep Namdev (@sandeepnamdev4) December 18, 2018