Manikarnika trailer has left netizens with mixed feelings

The trailer of Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie, was released today. Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the movie that is all set to release in January next year, received mixed reactions from people.

While many praised Kangana Ranaut’s performance, others criticised the bad VFX in the trailer of Manikarnika. (Source: Zee Studio/YouTube)

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie Manikarnika is expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2019. Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the movie is based on the life of the queen of Jhansi, Laxmi Bai. While the movie is set to release on January 25, 2019, the official trailer, which released on Tuesday, has risen people’s expectations.

The movie also stars popular actors such as Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai, Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope, Suresh Oberoi as Bajirao II, and Yash Tonk as Rao Tula Ram among others. The trailer received over 21 lakh views, with many praising the performance of Ranaut. However, some were not very happy with the VFX calling them “Cartoonish”.

Watch the video here:

Check out the reactions here:

