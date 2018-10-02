Manikarnika teaser: Kangana Ranaut’s fierce look as Queen of Jhansi is giving netizens goosebumps

The teaser of Manikarnika, starring Kangana Ranaut is all set to release in January next year. (Source: Zeetv/YouTube) The teaser of Manikarnika, starring Kangana Ranaut is all set to release in January next year. (Source: Zeetv/YouTube)

The teaser of Manikarnika, a movie based on Rani Lakshmibai, released on Tuesday and it has left netizens asking for more. With Amitabh Bachchan’s voice over giving context to the story, the teaser features actor Kangana Ranaut who enters the frame by slashing the British flag with her sword. Directed by Krish, the cast of the film includes Ishu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongappa, Atul Kulkarni, Ankita Lokhande and Zeeshan Ayub.

Written by the writers of Baahubali and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the teaser of the movie has impressed many on social media. Ranaut is seen owning the role. Snippets show her riding a horse, donning a sword and involved in a fierce battle with Britishers. Watch the teaser here:

The action-packed film has created quite a buzz on social media, with many impressed with the Queen actor. While some complimented Ranaut’s look and powerful acting, others stated that watching the teaser gave them ‘goosebumps’. Here are some of the reactions trending on social media

Blockbuster movie on the way, what a great teaser of #Manikarnika , #KanganaRanaut in her best, picturization is amazing, #ManikarnikaTeaser gave goosebumps. — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) October 2, 2018

IT GAVE ME GOOSEBUMPS 🙏🙏

👏👏👏 — Debasis Sikdar (@debasissikdar) October 2, 2018

Just par excellence…. Finally story of manikarnika will not only in books ….. Loved it — Arzita (@arzitasingh7) October 2, 2018

