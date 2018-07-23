Follow Us:
Monday, July 23, 2018
CWG gold medallist Manika Batra, team denied entry into Air India flight; Netizens question India’s ‘sports culture’

Batra took to Twitter to raise concern after they were told only 10 members from the team out of 17 would be allowed to fly on the particular flight. Air India later claimed they reached late but Twitterati are claiming two hours was enough for them to board the flight.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 23, 2018 3:03:59 pm
air india, manika batra, india table tennis team, table tennis team melbourne flight, air india overbooked manika batra, air india deny tt team denied, sports news, viral news, trending news, indian express Manika Batra and six others were stranded in Delhi IGI airport after Air India did not allow them to board on their scheduled flight to Melbourne. (Source: Reuters/File)

Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Manika Batra and six other prominent India Table Tennis players were denied boarding in a Delhi-Melbourne Air India flight because it had been “overbooked”. In a Twitter post, Batra wrote that only 10 members from the 17-person team were allowed to fly even as seven others remained stranded at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The Indian contingent was scheduled to participate at the ITTF World Tour Australian Open starting Monday in Melbourne.

As she expressed her shock online, Netizens were left fuming by the mismanagement and termed national carrier, Air India irresponsible.

Soon, Sports India DG Neelam Kapur took cognizance of the matter and assured arrangments will be made for the star players to reach the tournament on time. “The TT team have been booked on an alternate flight leaving later tonight,” Kapur confirmed later.

Air India came forward with a statement later and said that they were not “apprised beforehand about the travel of team”. On Twitter, the airline company also informed, “The Indian #Tabletennisteam were booked for today’s Melbourne flight under different PNRs & some of them may have reported after all other passengers had checked in [SIC].”

Kapur too added that they reached at 10:30 for a 12:40 flight. However, Netizens were not convinced with this and said two hours was enough for checking and the players shouldn’t have gone through all this. Many asked if cricketers would have received the same treatment.

