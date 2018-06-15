4 SOLID arguments that will end the ‘Mango vs Packaged Mango drinks’ debate

We decided to end the debate and list four solid reasons why the actual fiber-filled mango is still better than the juice. We decided to end the debate and list four solid reasons why the actual fiber-filled mango is still better than the juice.

The scorching heat, dust-filmed lanes, annoying but persistent trickles of sweat dripping on our clothes, make summers one of the least liked change of seasons for many. But truth be told, if there is something likeable that the summer heat brings along then it has to be the sweet smelling, ripe, delicious mangoes. Given how India is home to a variety of mangoes from the milky Alphonsos to the lean Dasheri, it is not uncommon to see families bonding or friends bickering over platefuls of the summer fruit. While many of us have, for the sake of convenience, moved on to packaged fruit juices, it goes without saying that mangoes are still the REAL deal.

Also, there is no other fruit to which so many childhood memories are associated across India. But when you think about it, the tetra-packets of mango juice that took away the mess of eating the mango. We decided to end the debate and list four solid reasons why the actual fiber-filled mango is better than the juice.

Mango splashing over clear water on black background Mango splashing over clear water on black background

1. Let’s face it — The only legit way of eating mangoes is by letting its goodness leave a messy slush around your mouth as you dig into it, slowly running from your fingertips to the elbows till the juice drops fall on your lap, spoiling your clothes. No juice in a tetra-pack or bottle can give you that Aam Aadmi feel.

2. A crate of mangoes on a bed of hay is an emotional trigger, no less. It is a bookmark from your childhood, reminding you of the days you and your friends would climb your neighbour’s tree when the mangoes ripen and the branches stoop. You would then try to stealthily tip-toe your way out, only to get caught by an elder. You’d still manage to get away in time to relish the mangoes though.

Fresh mango smoothie in the glass Fresh mango smoothie in the glass

3. Mangoes remind us of the summer vacations we spent at our grandparents’ house. No matter how much they have stuffed us with delicious dishes, going back from the grandparents’ to our house means carrying crates full of delicious Alphonso, Dashari and Totapuri mangoes.

4. Fine, you don’t want to slurp on delicious mangoes (Are you even human?). But then, from pickles to marmalades to what many Malayalis would call Mambazha Pulissery (a traditional sweet and sour curry), there are so many other delectable options that the ‘king of fruits’ gives us. How about that, mango-flavoured juice?!

Are you a convert? In that case, here is the recipe of Mambazha Pulissery for you.

Let us know your favourite childhood memories around the fruit in the comments’ section below.

