Mangaluru man ties reflective collars around stray dogs to prevent road accidents

Ahmad's initiative was lauded by many, with some also suggesting the same for other animals on the streets. "Good idea! Same thing should be done with stray cows roaming free on highways, particularly black cows," read one of the many tweets on the viral post.

With reflective collars around their necks, the chances of the street animal being noticed by an approaching vehicle are high.

While domesticated dogs are often safe in a homely environment, the same can not be said about stray dogs and puppies, who wander on the streets and are usually victims of road accidents. However, in an attempt to prevent these canines from being hit by vehicles, a man in Mangaluru, Karnataka, is tying reflective collars around their necks and this seems to be working

Thousif Ahmad, who started this project over a month back, spoke to news agency ANI about its result. “It has been 1.5 months I’ve started this project and luckily not a single dog with a collar around its neck has been injured.”

With reflective collars around their necks, the chances of the street animal being noticed by an approaching vehicle are high.

