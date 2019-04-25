Mangaluru man ties reflective collars around stray dogs to prevent road accidents

While domesticated dogs are often safe in a homely environment, the same can not be said about stray dogs and puppies, who wander on the streets and are usually victims of road accidents. However, in an attempt to prevent these canines from being hit by vehicles, a man in Mangaluru, Karnataka, is tying reflective collars around their necks and this seems to be working

Advertising

Thousif Ahmad, who started this project over a month back, spoke to news agency ANI about its result. “It has been 1.5 months I’ve started this project and luckily not a single dog with a collar around its neck has been injured.”

Mangaluru: To save stray dogs from being hit by vehicles, Thousif Ahmad has been tying reflective collars around their necks. Ahmad says, “it has been 1.5 months I’ve started this project & luckily not a single dog with a collar around its neck has been injured.” #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/fLDmbNCcoh — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019

With reflective collars around their necks, the chances of strays being noticed by an approaching vehicle are high.

Ahmad’s initiative was lauded by many, with some also suggesting the same for other animals on the streets. “Good idea! Same thing should be done with stray cows roaming free on highways, particularly black cows,” read one of the many tweets on the viral post.

Wow! Hats off to you man — Chowkidar Dr Sugandha (@sugandhakohli) April 24, 2019

This is amazingg! Kuddos! — Vidhi Doshi (@vidhi_doshi_) April 24, 2019

Good idea ! Same thing should be done with stray cows roaming free on highways , particularly black cows. — Ankit (@ankitvdsi) April 24, 2019

Congratulations. Great work. Praiseworthy. Thanks. — 9437108647 Samir Kumar Jena. (@samirjenababu) April 24, 2019