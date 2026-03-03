Watch: Mangaluru man surprises pregnant wife with a helicopter flower shower for baby shower ceremony

The event took place at Adyar Garden, where entrepreneur Prakash had organised a special ceremony (Image source: @maamantraventures/Instagram)

A man in Mangaluru, Karnataka, has left the internet emotional with his over-the-top gesture for his pregnant wife’s baby shower. Guests were stunned when flower petals began cascading from the sky during the celebration.

Videos from the function, now widely shared across social media platforms, show the helicopter circling overhead while petals drift down over the couple and the guests. As the video progresses, the helicopter stops above the stage where the couple stood and begins showering petals.

Dressed in a green ensemble, the couple then poses for pictures while guests surround them to celebrate. Sharing the video, an Instagram handle @maamantraventures wrote, “When love flies high in the sky…A real hero in Mangalore surprises his queen with a helicopter flower shower for her baby shower. First time ever in Mangalore! Truly a celebration to remember!”