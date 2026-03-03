Watch: Mangaluru man surprises pregnant wife with a helicopter flower shower for baby shower ceremony

A man in Mangaluru, Karnataka, has left the internet emotional with his over-the-top gesture for his pregnant wife’s baby shower. Guests were stunned when flower petals began cascading from the sky during the celebration.
The event took place at Adyar Garden, where entrepreneur Prakash had organised a special ceremony.
Videos from the function, now widely shared across social media platforms, show the helicopter circling overhead while petals drift down over the couple and the guests. As the video progresses, the helicopter stops above the stage where the couple stood and begins showering petals.
Dressed in a green ensemble, the couple then poses for pictures while guests surround them to celebrate. Sharing the video, an Instagram handle @maamantraventures wrote, “When love flies high in the sky…A real hero in Mangalore surprises his queen with a helicopter flower shower for her baby shower. First time ever in Mangalore! Truly a celebration to remember!”
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
The video prompted a deluge of reactions, with a user commenting, “He could have just used drones (laughing emoticon).” Another user wrote, “When a man truly loves his woman, then his love is never ending.”
“You can achieve anything when you have that kind of money,” a third user reacted. “Instead of spending this money, it would have been lucky to have helped three girls’ marriages,” a fourth user chimed in.
In December last year, a man marked the birth of his daughter in a memorable way inside a hospital. A viral video showed a nurse swaying gently to music while holding the newborn. The scene then cut to the father, who recreated Akshaye Khanna’s iconic “FA9LA” hookstep from the film Dhurandhar as he caught his first glimpse of his baby girl.