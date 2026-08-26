‘Dogesh bhai’ steals Rs 4 lakh jewellery bag from hospital, CCTV video goes viral

A missing bag with jewellery worth nearly Rs 4 lakh had the police in Madhya Pradesh looking for a thief. But CCTV footage soon revealed an unexpected culprit — a dog.
The unusual incident took place at the District Hospital in Mandsaur, where a dog was allegedly caught on camera entering the surgical ward, picking up a woman’s bag in its mouth, and casually walking away with it.
The bag belonged to Latabai Valmiki, a resident of Kayampur. Her son was admitted to the hospital after suffering an arm injury, and she had brought along a bag containing jewellery and cash, according to NDTV.
According to Latabai’s complaint, the bag disappeared sometime between 1 am and 6 am on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Inside were a silver waist belt, anklets, ghungroos, and toe rings, along with a gold mangalsutra, two rings, beads, earrings, and a nose ring. There was also around Rs 2,000 in cash.
With the valuables estimated at around Rs 4 lakh, the City Kotwali police began investigating the disappearance. Head Constable Ajay Solanki was assigned to trace the missing bag.
🚨 STRAY DOG TURNS THIEF IN MANDSAUR!
A stray dog was caught on CCTV carrying away a bag containing jewellery worth ₹4 lakh and nearly ₹2,000 cash from Mandsaur District Hospital.
Police traced its route and recovered everything. The belongings were later returned to the… pic.twitter.com/MjYAzeQfCH
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 25, 2026
What investigators found while reviewing the hospital’s CCTV footage was anything but routine. The cameras showed a dog entering the surgical ward, grabbing the bag and making off with it.
The police then traced the dog through CCTV cameras installed at different points around the hospital. The trail eventually ended at an open area on the hospital premises, where officers found the missing bag.
Much to Latabai’s relief, the jewellery and cash were still inside. After completing the required formalities, police handed the recovered valuables back to her on Monday evening, according to the NDTV report.
The story, however, did not end there. The CCTV footage of the dog making its getaway has now gone viral on social media, leaving users amused by the bizarre turn of events.
“Dogesh bhai was just trying to recover black money,” one user joked.
“Who brings that much gold and cash to a hospital?” another asked.
“Ok, a dog in a hospital ward is not a problem, a stealing dog is the problem. He was just checking the security system in place. You folks aced it,” a third user commented.
“Dogs in hospitals…I see we are already a viksit nation..” another person wrote.