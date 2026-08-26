‘Dogesh bhai’ steals Rs 4 lakh jewellery bag from hospital, CCTV video goes viral

A missing bag with jewellery worth nearly Rs 4 lakh had the police in Madhya Pradesh looking for a thief. But CCTV footage soon revealed an unexpected culprit — a dog.

The unusual incident took place at the District Hospital in Mandsaur, where a dog was allegedly caught on camera entering the surgical ward, picking up a woman’s bag in its mouth, and casually walking away with it.

The bag belonged to Latabai Valmiki, a resident of Kayampur. Her son was admitted to the hospital after suffering an arm injury, and she had brought along a bag containing jewellery and cash, according to NDTV.