‘Destroying our hills’: Manali traffic jam during long weekend sparks debate online

The scenes prompted a debate online, with several users questioning the growing dependence on private vehicles while travelling to the hills.

Following the monsoon, Himachal Pradesh is once again seeing a steady rise in tourist arrivals, with the long weekend drawing large crowds to popular destinations across the state. Manali, in particular, witnessed a significant rush on Friday as tourists from different parts of the country headed to the hill station.

The surge in visitors also brought traffic in and around Manali to a standstill. Long queues of vehicles were reported from the entrance of the town towards Mall Road, Solang Nullah and the Atal Tunnel, with some tourists spending hours covering stretches that would normally take only a few minutes.