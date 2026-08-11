‘Rs 15,000 rent, Rs 1,000 electricity’: Couple shares how much it costs to ‘live in the mountains’

The couple live in a 4 BHK because they also run a homestay near Manali. But for those looking for a smaller rented home, Divya says the costs are quite different.

For many people, living in the mountains is an idea reserved for holidays or long weekends. Divya Bhatt, however, has made it part of her everyday life. The content creator lives near Manali in Himachal Pradesh with her partner Saurabh and has shared a glimpse of what it costs them to live there while working remotely.

In a video titled “Episode 1 of Living in the Mountains,” Divya, who goes by @divyaaabhatt on Instagram, breaks down their monthly expenses, from rent and groceries to fuel, electricity, and internet.

The couple live in a 4 BHK because they also run a homestay near Manali. But for those looking for a smaller rented home, Divya says the costs are quite different. “If someone just plans a rented 1 BHK costs around Rs 15,000 and 2 BHK costs around Rs 25,000,” she says.