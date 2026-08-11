‘Rs 15,000 rent, Rs 1,000 electricity’: Couple shares how much it costs to ‘live in the mountains’

For many people, living in the mountains is an idea reserved for holidays or long weekends. Divya Bhatt, however, has made it part of her everyday life. The content creator lives near Manali in Himachal Pradesh with her partner Saurabh and has shared a glimpse of what it costs them to live there while working remotely.
In a video titled “Episode 1 of Living in the Mountains,” Divya, who goes by @divyaaabhatt on Instagram, breaks down their monthly expenses, from rent and groceries to fuel, electricity, and internet.
The couple live in a 4 BHK because they also run a homestay near Manali. But for those looking for a smaller rented home, Divya says the costs are quite different. “If someone just plans a rented 1 BHK costs around Rs 15,000 and 2 BHK costs around Rs 25,000,” she says.
Food makes up another significant part of their monthly spending. “We cook most of our meals, so our monthly grocery bill is around Rs 10,000 and eating out adds another Rs 5,000,” Divya explains.
Their lifestyle also means they don’t spend much on commuting. “Fuel isn’t a huge expense for us, as we walk here mostly, still it is around Rs 3,000,” she says.
Some of the usual household expenses are surprisingly low. “Water is free here and electricity is surprisingly affordable, they cost us around Rs 1,000,” Divya adds. Their Wi-Fi and phone plans together come to around Rs 2,500.
While the mountains provide plenty of things to do without spending money, the couple still keep aside some money for exploring. “Most of our outings are free as nature is easily accessible, we still spend around Rs 3,000 on our little mountain adventure,” Divya says.
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Putting everything together, Divya estimates that a couple can live comfortably in the mountains for about Rs 50,000 a month.
The video has gone viral, with viewers focusing as much on the lifestyle as the expenses. An Instagram user wrote, “That mountain view is a premium subscription of our dream life.”
“It’s not about the money. It’s about the peace you guys have there. That’s what’s priceless,” another person commented.
A third user asked, “So you are Chander and preeti of musafir cafe..?” while another simply described the couple as “Musafir cafe in real life.”