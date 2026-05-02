Manali charging point turns dumpyard, sparks debate over civic sense: ‘Bouncers need to be appointed’

With incidents of civic sense getting wide attention on social media, a new video has sparked debate on public decency among tourists. This time, it was the picturesque town of Manali. Within hours of the Himachal Pradesh government installing a public charging station for tourists, the facility was misused and turned into a trash spot.

The issue gained attention after X user Nikhil Saini shared photos highlighting the situation. The images showed wrappers, disposable cups, and other litter scattered around the charging station, making it practically unusable.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Himachal govt installs a charging point in Manali for tourists to charge phones and gadgets, and within hours people turn it into a dustbin…” He also raised concerns about whether initiatives like cleanliness campaigns can truly succeed without a change in public behaviour.