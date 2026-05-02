Manali charging point turns dumpyard, sparks debate over civic sense: ‘Bouncers need to be appointed’

With incidents of civic sense getting wide attention on social media, a new video has sparked debate on public decency among tourists. This time, it was the picturesque town of Manali. Within hours of the Himachal Pradesh government installing a public charging station for tourists, the facility was misused and turned into a trash spot.
The issue gained attention after X user Nikhil Saini shared photos highlighting the situation. The images showed wrappers, disposable cups, and other litter scattered around the charging station, making it practically unusable.
Sharing the video, he wrote, “Himachal govt installs a charging point in Manali for tourists to charge phones and gadgets, and within hours people turn it into a dustbin…” He also raised concerns about whether initiatives like cleanliness campaigns can truly succeed without a change in public behaviour.
Watch here:
Himachal govt installs a charging point in Manali for tourists to charge phones and gadgets, and within hours people turn it into a dustbin. No Swachh Bharat or any scheme can fix this nation, only an iron fist policy can bring change. pic.twitter.com/EyTuv0eqn2
— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) May 2, 2026
The video has since gone viral, sparking outrage. “They should have first installed proper dustbins. The state of Indian streets malls and public places is pathetic where it is impossible to find dustbin without going out of the way, learn from developed country where dustbin are placed all over public place not just for namesake,” a user wrote.
“Once I saw a video of a world traveller saying that among all the countries he visited, India was the only one where garbage ends up around the bin, not in it. This just reminded me of that all over again. There must be a bin close to this point!!” another user commented. “Bouncers needed to be appointed to bash people left n right spreading kachra and spitting gutkhas. Only way to fix this plague,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: This report highlights the importance of public decency and civic responsibility in maintaining community facilities; however, it is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute professional advice on public policy or social behaviour. Readers are encouraged to support local cleanliness initiatives and respect public infrastructure to ensure their continued utility