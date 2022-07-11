Man wins the internet with his dance moves on the street. Watch video

Without any fancy costume or shoes, a man—seemingly middle-aged—was seen slaying some moves on a street. The man’s stylish moves have won hearts online and the clip featuring him has gone viral on social media.

The clip shared by Instagram user Rajkumar shows the man, Ramesh, clad in a lungi and shirt dancing on a street at night. Two men are seen watching him with folded hands. Defying stereotypes that only youngsters can make flexible moves, Ramesh does the moonwalk as he dances to the Chik Pika Rika Boom Bole number from the Bollywood movie The Gentleman.

The short clip has garnered more than 10.3 million views and more than 1 million likes on Instagram. “Dancear ramesh anna ,” Rajkumar captioned the clip.

Netizens could not stop gushing over the man’s moves as praises poured in the comments section. Telugu actor Racha Ravi was one of them as he showered love for the post. A user commented, “Age is just the number.” Another user wrote, “A dancer always dancerrr.”

Enthralling dance performances often delight netizens. Recently, three men’s recreation of the 90s Annual Day Dance left internet users in splits. The men recreated scenes during a stage performance with a funny twist and revived student life memories among internet users.